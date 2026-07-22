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Donald Trump's Awkward World Cup Stage Moment Goes Viral After Spain's Trophy Lift

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Spain's World Cup players.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remained onstage during Spain's World Cup trophy celebration.

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July 22 2026, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump’s appearance at the World Cup final became its own postgame spectacle after he lingered onstage during Spain’s trophy celebration.

Trump attended the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where Spain defeated Argentina. After crossing the field to boos from the crowd, the president presented the trophy to Golden Ball winner Rodri, one of Spain’s star players.

Trump remained near the team as Spain’s players prepared to lift the trophy. FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to move toward Trump as if to guide him away, but the president was still visible beside the celebrating players as confetti and smoke filled the stage.

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A Hot Mic Adds to the Moment

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Image of A hot mic comment fueled viral reactions during the trophy ceremony.
Source: MEGA

A hot mic comment fueled viral reactions during the trophy ceremony.

Australian broadcaster SBS aired the ceremony, and its coverage added another viral layer. As Trump remained in the frame during the celebration, a commentator could be heard saying, “They can edit him out of that.”

The clip quickly circulated online, where the question was not just whether Trump had been booed, but why he appeared to stay in the shot during a moment traditionally reserved for the winning team.

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Why People Are Still Talking About It

Image of Donald Trump drew attention after lingering beside the celebrating players.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump drew attention after lingering beside the celebrating players.

“Moments like this go viral because they are unscripted and slightly out of place, and audiences are drawn to anything that breaks the expected choreography of a ceremony,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“A trophy lift is the players' moment, so when any public figure lingers in that frame it reads as stepping into someone else's spotlight,” she added. “People do not need a political opinion to share it. They share it because the optics feel off, and ‘was that awkward?’ is one of the most clickable questions on the internet.”

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More World Cup Optics

Image of Donald Trump previously faced backlash after contacting Gianni Infantino over Folarin Balogun's red card.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously faced backlash after contacting Gianni Infantino over Folarin Balogun's red card.

Trump personally contacted Infantino after Team USA star Folarin Balogun received a red card, and the suspension was later overturned. The U.S. still lost to Belgium in the match Balogun had originally been set to miss.

After scoring the final goal in that game, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku led teammates in a sideline imitation of Trump’s dance, pumping their fists while standing in place.

England’s semifinal loss to Argentina also drew online jokes about a “Trump curse” after captain Harry Kane had discussed golfing with the president.

When to Leave the Frame

Image of Experts said the awkward moment dominated postgame online discussion.
Source: MEGA

Experts said the awkward moment dominated postgame online discussion.

“The cleaner play in any celebration you do not own is to be present briefly, hand over the moment, and step out of the frame, because generosity photographs well and overstaying does not,” Philip advised.

“Whatever the intent was,” she added, “the takeaway for any leader or brand is that the audience now edits the footage, and they reward the people who know when to step back.”

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