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Donald Trump, 80, Sparks Backlash After Staying Center Stage at World Cup Trophy Ceremony

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Spain soccer team.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was front and center for celebrations after the FIFA World Cup Final.

July 20 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump sparked widespread social media backlash after seemingly lingering on stage and appearing to gatecrash Spain's World Cup trophy lift. The incident occurred following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trump joined his pal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, on the pitch to present the World Cup trophy to Spanish captain Rodri. Sections of the crowd booed both officials heavily upon their taking the stage.

After the prize was handed over, protocol dictated that dignitaries step aside to let the players celebrate. Instead, Trump remained on the podium, standing directly among the Spanish squad.

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'He Won't Leave'

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Source: @RonFilipkowski

Television footage showed a visibly concerned Infantino gesturing, nudging and running across the stage in an attempt to usher Trump away.

Despite hints from both Infantino and captain Rodri to clear the area, Trump stood at the edge of the platform as the team celebrated. As a result, he was captured in the frame of the iconic, official photographs as the red-and-yellow confetti fell.

The awkward ceremony capped off a highly political tournament for the host nation. Relations between Trump and Spain had been strained before the match over disagreements over military spending.

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image of Donald Trump seemingly lingered on stage during the World Cup's trophy presentation ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemingly lingered on stage during the World Cup's trophy presentation ceremony.

Additionally, Trump faced scrutiny earlier in the competition after successfully pressing Infantino to review and suspend a red card issued to U.S. forward Folarin Balogun.

Australian sports commentator Claudio Fabiano was caught on a hot mic saying, "They can edit him out of that," while watching the octogenarian president remain on stage.

The commentator's prediction proved true; when Spain’s official social media accounts posted their official celebratory photographs later that night, Trump appeared to have been cropped out of the images.

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'They Are Trying to Get Him Out of There'

Image of Donald Trump appeared to have been cropped out of images from the FIFA World Cup Final.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to have been cropped out of images from the FIFA World Cup Final.

MeidasTouch Editor-in-Chief Ron Filpkowski posted the moment on X, writing, “He won’t leave. They are trying to get him out of there, but he won’t leave.”

“Zero days without being an embarrassment,” said one commenter.

“He’s like herpes,” quipped another.

“It was hilarious to learn that Spain edited him out of the official photo. Talk about narcissistic ego wounding,” noted Dr. Maria Bauducci.

'Totally Embarrassing'

Image of Donald Trump was branded an 'embarrassment' by critics after his World Cup appearance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was branded an 'embarrassment' by critics after his World Cup appearance.

Trump sharply criticized Spain earlier in the month, calling the country a "wasted cause" and a "terrible partner in NATO" due to its defense spending and refusal to allow U.S. forces to use Spanish bases for airstrikes in Iran. He also demanded an immediate halt to all trade with Madrid.

“Trump never misses an opportunity for a photo op, even after betting against Spain and trashing their Prime Minister. #trumplost2020,” posted another.

“Shameless attention w---- is our president. Totally embarrassing,” noted another.

“Always has to be the center of attention. Americans should be humiliated,” someone else added.

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