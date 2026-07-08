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Donald Trump's Folarin Balogun Red Card Push Turns U.S. World Cup Win Into a Political Firestorm

Composite photo of Folarin Balogun and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Folarin Balogun became eligible to face Belgium after FIFA suspended his ban.

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July 8 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

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The U.S. men’s World Cup run just got a White House subplot.

FIFA suspended striker Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban, clearing him to play against Belgium after President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Balogun, who scored his third goal of the tournament in the United States’ 2–0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, was sent off after a VAR review for planting his boot into the ankle of defender Tarik Muharemovic. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said the play was never a red-card offense.

FIFA said the match suspension would be suspended for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

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A Win With a Political Asterisk

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Image of Donald Trump celebrated FIFA's decision on Truth Social.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Donald Trump celebrated FIFA's decision on Truth Social.

Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, while the White House posted “USA-USA-USA” on X.

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Image of Belgium criticized the ruling following the striker's reinstatement.
Source: MEGA

Belgium criticized the ruling following the striker's reinstatement.

Belgium’s football association said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision and argued it contradicted tournament regulations. German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf said FIFA should address reports of Trump’s call with Infantino.

Speaking at a press conference, England manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not think Balogun deserved a red card, but still questioned the suspension.

“Who overturns this decision then and when? And ⁠on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me,” Tuchel said.

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The Process Problem

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Image of Experts questioned the appearance of political influence in the review.
Source: MEGA

Experts questioned the appearance of political influence in the review.

“Major sports organizations typically have formal review, appeals, and disciplinary mechanisms that allow decisions to be revisited,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “What makes this case unusual is not that a decision was reviewed, but that the review became publicly associated with intervention from a sitting U.S. president.”

Shroff said political involvement changes how fans read the ruling.

“Once political influence enters the story, fans and competitors naturally begin asking whether access and power played a role in the outcome instead of true and fair competition.”

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FIFA Under Pressure

Image of The decision placed FIFA's credibility under scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

The decision placed FIFA's credibility under scrutiny.

Quentin Langley of Quentin Langley Associates said FIFA’s history makes the optics even more sensitive.

“FIFA remains vulnerable to government pressures, especially to a host nation,” said Quentin Langley of Quentin Langley Associates. “It was an FBI probe that brought down former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Trump’s willingness to use the FBI to pursue grudges will have been noted at FIFA.”

Langley also noted the irony that “​​Balogun would not be entitled to American citizenship under Trump’s recently overturned executive orders.”

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For Shroff, FIFA’s challenge now is trust.

“When rules appear flexible for high-profile players, teams, or political actors, the debate quickly shifts from the decision itself to the fairness of the system,” he explained. “That trust can be really easy to lose and very hard to regain.”

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