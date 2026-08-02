Donald Trump 'Will Be Impeached' If Democrats Sweep the Midterm Elections in November, President's Ally Sean Hannity Predicts
Aug. 2 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Are Donald Trump's days in the Oval Office numbered?
In a preview for an upcoming episode of Sean Hannity's "Hang Out" podcast, conservative political commentator Dave Rubin claimed the POTUS' job could be on the line if Democrats sweep in the midterm elections.
'He's Going to Get Hung Up on Impeachment'
"People really better understand that it’s not that Trump has two and a half years left. He may only have three months left. That in essence is where we could be," Rubin insisted, a sentiment Hannity agreed with.
"If they lose the House, he’s going to get hung up in impeachment. He will likely not be impeached. But meaning we will end up with —
"Oh, he’ll be impeached," the Fox News star replied.
"Right, no, no, he’ll be impeached, but he probably won’t be removed from office," Rubin explained. "They’re not going to get enough votes in the Senate one way or another, or something."
Continued Rubin, "But the point is that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin. And then it’s not just that they will be emboldened, the crazies on the left will be emboldened."
Donald Trump Has Been Impeached Twice
- 'A Witch Hunt': President Donald Trump Blasts Latest Attempt To Impeach Him Again After Violent D.C. Riots
- What Consequences Will Donald Trump Face If He Gets Impeached, Again, Convicted — And Ousted From Office?
- 'Least Self-Aware Person on Earth': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling President Joe Biden a 'Threat to Democracy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Trump's approval ratings have continued to sink.
The Republican has already been impeached twice, with the first charges happening in 2018.
At the time, it was alleged that Trump abused power by reportedly pressuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy to launch investigations into Joe Biden while withholding $400 million in military aid.
In addition, Trump's administration was accused of refusing to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry by ordering officials not to testify.
The businessman was acquitted on both charges.
Inside the President's Second Impeachment
Trump was impeached again in 2021 following the January 6 riots at the Capitol, being charged with incitement of insurrection after baselessly declaring the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats.
In addition to his claims, he encouraged his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on January 6 to protest, saying the day would "be wild."
In a speech that day at a nearby rally, he told his voters to march to the Capitol "peacefully and patriotically" but to "fight like h---."
In February 2021, he was acquitted.
After becoming president again for a second term, Trump pardoned numerous people convicted of crimes relating to the insurrection.