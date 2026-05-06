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Donald Trump 'Is in Denial' About Sinking Approval Ratings While 'Clowns in His Administration' Are Spiraling, Claims Author: 'Nothing Is Going Well'

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Source: mega

An author claimed the president is brushing off the worry.

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May 6 2026, Updated 6:17 p.m. ET

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Despite Donald Trump's constant bragging about making America great again, his approval ratings have hit an all-time low after the U.S. invaded Iran in February.

While biographer Michael Wolff claimed on a recent episode of the "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast that "there’s an acknowledgment this is a problem" inside the White House, the president is "in denial about it."

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'They Don't Know What to Do'

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Photo of Biographer Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump 'is in denial' about his sinking approval ratings.
Source: mega

Biographer Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump 'is in denial' about his sinking approval ratings.

"Everybody within the White House and within the Trump political team... they don’t know what to do about this. They literally do not know what to do," Wolff explained.

"They don’t know how to get us out of the war, and they don’t know how to manage this on a political basis," he added of the ongoing crisis.

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'He's Kind of Screwed at This Point'

Photo of Michael Wolff listed off the president's controversies, which include the Iran war and ICE raids.
Source: @thedailybeast/youtube

Michael Wolff listed off the president's controversies, which include the Iran war and ICE raids.

"He has gotten himself into a situation he cannot get out of. He’s kind of screwed at this point," the podcast host confessed.

Wolff noted the war and rising costs of things like gas are just the tip of the iceberg, listing "the economy, ICE and the clowns in the administration that surround him" as big issues.

"Nothing is going well for them," the author spilled. "Literally nothing."

The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube

The author called out the 'clowns' in Donald Trump's administration.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House over the writer's claims, but the outlet said they received a "recycled" message.

"Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud," the response read. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Donald Trump Is Quickly Losing Allies

Photo of In April, Tucker Carlson apologized for helping Donald Trump get elected.
Source: mega

In April, Tucker Carlson apologized for helping Donald Trump get elected.

As OK! reported, even the POTUS' former allies have begun turning on him, with Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens voicing their frustrations, as they felt the continued war in Iran goes against Trump's "America first" promise.

On the April 20 episode of Carlson's self-titled show, he apologized for endorsing the Republican in the 2024 presidential election.

"I'll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people," he stated. "It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say."

"You and I and everyone else who supported him — you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him — I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure," he acknowledged while talking to his brother.

The president has retaliated by calling Carlson and Kelly "stupid people" and "nutjobs."

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