Donald Trump 'Is in Denial' About Sinking Approval Ratings While 'Clowns in His Administration' Are Spiraling, Claims Author: 'Nothing Is Going Well'

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'They Don't Know What to Do'

Source: mega Biographer Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump 'is in denial' about his sinking approval ratings.

"Everybody within the White House and within the Trump political team... they don’t know what to do about this. They literally do not know what to do," Wolff explained. "They don’t know how to get us out of the war, and they don’t know how to manage this on a political basis," he added of the ongoing crisis.

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'He's Kind of Screwed at This Point'

Source: @thedailybeast/youtube Michael Wolff listed off the president's controversies, which include the Iran war and ICE raids.

"He has gotten himself into a situation he cannot get out of. He’s kind of screwed at this point," the podcast host confessed. Wolff noted the war and rising costs of things like gas are just the tip of the iceberg, listing "the economy, ICE and the clowns in the administration that surround him" as big issues. "Nothing is going well for them," the author spilled. "Literally nothing." The midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube The author called out the 'clowns' in Donald Trump's administration.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House over the writer's claims, but the outlet said they received a "recycled" message. "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud," the response read. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."

Donald Trump Is Quickly Losing Allies