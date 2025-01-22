Donald Trump Makes Last-Minute Decision to Pardon 1,500 People Connected to January 6 Capitol Riot: 'F--- It, Release 'Em All'

Initially, he suggested a case-by-case review. However, due to time constraints and potential oversights, he shifted towards a blanket approach of pardoning all connected to the riot.

"Trump just said: 'F--- it: Release ’em all,'" one insider revealed

Vice President J.D. Vance took to Fox News Sunday to clarify Trump’s position, suggesting that those who committed violence against police officers should not be pardoned only eight days before the decision was made.

"If you committed violence that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned," Vance reassured people at the time. However, as internal deliberations dragged on, the commander-in-chief reportedly decided to cut through the noise and go through with a full pardon for all.