Donald Trump Continues to Blame Joe Biden for Escalated Grocery Prices as Critics Call the President a 'Liar'

The president caused outrage online after he claimed his administration lowered grocery and gas prices.

“People were devastated. The last administration, in my opinion, the most unsuccessful administration, maybe, in the history of our country,” Trump said of the supposed higher prices during Biden’s presidential run.

During Donald Trump ’s “Summer Soirée” on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, June 4, the president continued to blame Joe Biden for increased grocery and gas prices.

Trump: Grocery prices are down, gasoline prices are down and down just in time, we had numerous states, 1.98 a gallon just in time for memorial day weekend. pic.twitter.com/zuWYVzHh0J

“Grocery prices went through the roof,” Trump continued. “Grocery prices, now, are down. You remember they were talking about eggs?”

“My first week in office, the press were screaming about eggs. Eggs are what got up 287 percent. I said, ‘I’m sorry, I just got here,’” he added as he laughed.

“The eggs went up; now the eggs are down at the same price they were,” the president claimed. “We got them all the way down.”