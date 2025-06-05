or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Continues to Blame Joe Biden for Escalated Grocery Prices as Critics Call the President a 'Liar'

photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: mega

The president caused outrage online after he claimed his administration lowered grocery and gas prices.

By:

June 5 2025, Updated 5:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

During Donald Trump’s “Summer Soirée” on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, June 4, the president continued to blame Joe Biden for increased grocery and gas prices.

“People were devastated. The last administration, in my opinion, the most unsuccessful administration, maybe, in the history of our country,” Trump said of the supposed higher prices during Biden’s presidential run.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Grocery and Gas Prices

Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for increased grocery and gas prices.

“Grocery prices went through the roof,” Trump continued. “Grocery prices, now, are down. You remember they were talking about eggs?”

“My first week in office, the press were screaming about eggs. Eggs are what got up 287 percent. I said, ‘I’m sorry, I just got here,’” he added as he laughed.

“The eggs went up; now the eggs are down at the same price they were,” the president claimed. “We got them all the way down.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims Average Gas Price Is '$1.98'

donald trump blame joe biden escalated grocery prices president a liar
Source: mega

The president claimed the average price of gas in the United States is '$1.98.'

“We had, three weeks ago for Easter, we had an egg hunt, an egg roll, they called it,” Trump continued. “And they said, ‘Sir, could you order plastic eggs?’ I said, ‘We’re not ordering plastic eggs.’”

The president went on to toot his own horn, “But think of it, grocery prices are down. Gasoline prices are down,” before claiming that in some states, gas prices are “$1.98.”

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Call Donald Trump an 'Insane Liar'

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

donald trump blame joe biden escalated grocery prices call president a liar
Source: mega

Critics slammed the president for being a 'liar.'

After his remarks went viral via X, the president was ridiculed for seemingly lying to the American people.

“Trump’s the most insane liar in recorded world history. There’s no one else even in the ballpark,” wrote one critic.

“This man will continue to blame Biden for any and everything that he does wrong,” said another.

“In the history of the US presidency, he has also learned that he’s immune to accountability,” added a third.

Article continues below advertisement

The Truth About Grocery and Gas Prices

donald trump continues blame joe biden escalated grocery prices president liar
Source: mega

Donald Trump might not have been honest about his claims regarding grocery and gas prices.

According to NIQ, a global marketing research firm that collected data from real checkout prices paid nationwide at grocery stores between May 2024 and May 2025, Trump’s claim that grocery and egg prices have decreased since he took office for a second term is untrue.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump blame joe biden escalated grocery prices president liar
Source: mega

According to AAA, the average gasoline price is over $3.00.

The average price of eggs in the United States has increased by $1.64 in the last year, while chicken has increased by $0.42. In addition, ground beef went up by $0.47 and bread increased by $0.03.

According to AAA, the average price of regular fuel in the U.S. is nowhere near $1.98: as of Thursday, June 5, the average price of gas is $3.14, while some states like California see prices as high as $4.73 per gallon.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.