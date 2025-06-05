Donald Trump Continues to Blame Joe Biden for Escalated Grocery Prices as Critics Call the President a 'Liar'
During Donald Trump’s “Summer Soirée” on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, June 4, the president continued to blame Joe Biden for increased grocery and gas prices.
“People were devastated. The last administration, in my opinion, the most unsuccessful administration, maybe, in the history of our country,” Trump said of the supposed higher prices during Biden’s presidential run.
Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Grocery and Gas Prices
“Grocery prices went through the roof,” Trump continued. “Grocery prices, now, are down. You remember they were talking about eggs?”
“My first week in office, the press were screaming about eggs. Eggs are what got up 287 percent. I said, ‘I’m sorry, I just got here,’” he added as he laughed.
“The eggs went up; now the eggs are down at the same price they were,” the president claimed. “We got them all the way down.”
Donald Trump Claims Average Gas Price Is '$1.98'
“We had, three weeks ago for Easter, we had an egg hunt, an egg roll, they called it,” Trump continued. “And they said, ‘Sir, could you order plastic eggs?’ I said, ‘We’re not ordering plastic eggs.’”
The president went on to toot his own horn, “But think of it, grocery prices are down. Gasoline prices are down,” before claiming that in some states, gas prices are “$1.98.”
Critics Call Donald Trump an 'Insane Liar'
- 'Embarrassing' Donald Trump Roasted for Referring to Groceries as an 'Old Term' During Meeting With UAE President
- Donald Trump Blames Worsening Economy on Joe Biden as President Claims Ex-Prez 'Didn't Know What He Was Doing' During Term: Watch
- 'Laziest President in History': Donald Trump Trolled for Spending Easter Weekend at His Golf Club With Elon Musk
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After his remarks went viral via X, the president was ridiculed for seemingly lying to the American people.
“Trump’s the most insane liar in recorded world history. There’s no one else even in the ballpark,” wrote one critic.
“This man will continue to blame Biden for any and everything that he does wrong,” said another.
“In the history of the US presidency, he has also learned that he’s immune to accountability,” added a third.
The Truth About Grocery and Gas Prices
According to NIQ, a global marketing research firm that collected data from real checkout prices paid nationwide at grocery stores between May 2024 and May 2025, Trump’s claim that grocery and egg prices have decreased since he took office for a second term is untrue.
The average price of eggs in the United States has increased by $1.64 in the last year, while chicken has increased by $0.42. In addition, ground beef went up by $0.47 and bread increased by $0.03.
According to AAA, the average price of regular fuel in the U.S. is nowhere near $1.98: as of Thursday, June 5, the average price of gas is $3.14, while some states like California see prices as high as $4.73 per gallon.