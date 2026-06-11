or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blasted for 'Stuffing His Face With Pizza' at NBA Finals as Iran War Escalates

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was criticized for attending the NBA finals amid the Iran war.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2026, Updated 8:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump may have made history as the first U.S. sitting president to attend the NBA finals, but the appearance continues to spark backlash as the war in Iran continues to escalate.

"If Joe Biden had been stuffing his face with pizza and french fries at a basketball game while one of our Apache helicopters was being shot down in a war he started, Fox 'News' would be calling for his head," political commentator Joanne Carducci wrote in a post via X on Tuesday, June 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Attended Game 3 of NBA Finals

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals on June 8.
Source: Variety/X

Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals on June 8.

Trump, 79, attended Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday, June 8, which saw the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden.

The POTUS sat in a luxury suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, and was joined by several government figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, EPA Administrator and New Yorker Lee Zeldin and former reality star turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

That same night, the New York Times reported that a U.S. Army Apache helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members were rescued by an American sea drone, though at the time it remained unclear who was behind the attacks.

Article continues below advertisement

Users Reacted to Donald Trump's NBA Finals Outing

Photo of Social media blasted Donald Trump for attending the NBA finals.
Source: MEGA

Social media blasted Donald Trump for attending the NBA finals.

Many users in the comment section of the post agreed with Carducci, writing, "They would be mad if it was Biden or [Barack] Obama but Trump can do it and they say nothing!!!"

A second person wrote, "MAGA Cultists would be calling for his head, if President Biden turned up to a basketball game in the first place."

"If ANY other President had done what Trump is doing, they would have been tarred and feathered AND ran out of this country," a third chimed in. "It is beyond time, for Trump to be held up to the same standards. Anything less is unacceptable."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Brutally Booed at the NBA Finals

Photo of Donald Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden created hours-long waits for ticket holders.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden created hourslong waits for ticket holders.

Trump's presence at the game reportedly caused hourslong delays for ticketholders entering the venue.

Multiple outlets reported that the businessman received a negative reaction from the crowd and was brutally booed when he appeared on screen during the National Anthem.

The U.S. Army Responded to the Helicopter Attack

Photo of Donald Trump vowed to respond after a U.S. helicopter was shot down earlier this week.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump vowed to respond after a U.S. helicopter was shot down earlier this week.

The war in Iran has stretched into its third month with no clear resolution in sight.

The U.S. completed strikes against Iran on Tuesday, June 9, in response to the downing of the helicopter.

"The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter," the organization shared via Truth Social. "The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.