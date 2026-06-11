Donald Trump Blasted for 'Stuffing His Face With Pizza' at NBA Finals as Iran War Escalates

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Donald Trump may have made history as the first U.S. sitting president to attend the NBA finals, but the appearance continues to spark backlash as the war in Iran continues to escalate. "If Joe Biden had been stuffing his face with pizza and french fries at a basketball game while one of our Apache helicopters was being shot down in a war he started, Fox 'News' would be calling for his head," political commentator Joanne Carducci wrote in a post via X on Tuesday, June 9.

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Donald Trump Attended Game 3 of NBA Finals

Source: Variety/X Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA finals on June 8.

Trump, 79, attended Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday, June 8, which saw the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Big Apple's Madison Square Garden. The POTUS sat in a luxury suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan, and was joined by several government figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, EPA Administrator and New Yorker Lee Zeldin and former reality star turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. That same night, the New York Times reported that a U.S. Army Apache helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members were rescued by an American sea drone, though at the time it remained unclear who was behind the attacks.

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Users Reacted to Donald Trump's NBA Finals Outing

Source: MEGA Social media blasted Donald Trump for attending the NBA finals.

Many users in the comment section of the post agreed with Carducci, writing, "They would be mad if it was Biden or [Barack] Obama but Trump can do it and they say nothing!!!" A second person wrote, "MAGA Cultists would be calling for his head, if President Biden turned up to a basketball game in the first place." "If ANY other President had done what Trump is doing, they would have been tarred and feathered AND ran out of this country," a third chimed in. "It is beyond time, for Trump to be held up to the same standards. Anything less is unacceptable."

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Donald Trump Was Brutally Booed at the NBA Finals

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden created hourslong waits for ticket holders.

Trump's presence at the game reportedly caused hourslong delays for ticketholders entering the venue. Multiple outlets reported that the businessman received a negative reaction from the crowd and was brutally booed when he appeared on screen during the National Anthem.

The U.S. Army Responded to the Helicopter Attack

Source: MEGA Donald Trump vowed to respond after a U.S. helicopter was shot down earlier this week.