Donald Trump Slumps Down in His Chair as He Dozes Off During Oval Office Presser Amid Stroke Speculation: Watch
June 5 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
As rumors continue to swirl about President Donald Trump’s failing health, the 79-year-old once again appeared to fall asleep during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, June 4.
Trump announced a $700 million federal investment package for the coal industry, flanked by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and other cabinet members.
During the announcement, he appeared to doze off, which followed shortly after Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif) destroyed Secretary of State Marco Rubio for apparently lying about the POTUS' public dozing.
Lieu played a C-SPAN clip of the president appearing to sleep in past cabinet and classified meetings to counter Rubio's defense that Trump is a tireless worker who never falls asleep in public.
During the Thursday White House event, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to distribute $700 million in funding to the coal industry.
The initiative includes $425 million for existing coal-fired plants and $200 million for two new coal plants.
Zeldin and Energy Secretary Chris Wright were present as Trump championed the funding.
While Zeldin discussed aspects of the coal plant funding and policies, footage captured the almost 80-year-old president appearing to fall asleep.
A viral video showed Trump sitting with his eyes closed and his head slightly slumped. Similar footage from a May maternal health event also circulated widely, with critics alleging his face looked asymmetrical or that he jerked awake.
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Did Donald Trump Suffer a Stroke?
Trump’s latest nap comes as rumors he had suffered a stroke or severe medical incident swirl after the typically ubiquitous POTUS had vanished from public view for over a week.
He was seen in a pre-recorded video interview with a swollen eye and reemerged on Tuesday, June 3, for a contentious Oval Office presser where observers noted he did not look or sound well.
While the White House spin insists the commander-in-chief is in better health than any human alive, Trump has claimed that he occasionally closes his eyes during lengthy or unengaging presentations because he finds it relaxing.
'The President Is Not Well'
Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor of medicine, stated on a podcast that Trump's physical behaviors could be consistent with a left-sided brain stroke. He cited a visible foot shuffle, instances of "garbling" words, and a pattern of cradling his right hand in his left.
Social media sleuths have pointed to photos alleging a drooping appearance on one side of his face and changes in his speech patterns.
In response to Trump’s latest public nap, Lieu posted the footage on X, saying, “The President is not well. He can’t stay awake at important White House events and cabinet meetings.@WhiteHouse needs to come clean about why trump takes so many trips to the hospital and why doctors keep giving trump cognitive tests.”