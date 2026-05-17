Donald Trump Thirsts Over Sean Duffy's Wife Rachel in Questionable Post About White House's Prayer Event: 'Give Me a Call'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump reportedly name-dropped the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, in a seemingly flirty Truth Social post. The president, 79, shared an odd-sounding post on the social media platform on Sunday, May 17, when he referred to The Real World: San Francisco alum, 54.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump name-dropped Rachel Campos-Duffy on social media.

“I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump swooned. The Rededicate 250 festival took place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, and it is a a day-long event meant for people to gather and pray together. “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL," he yelled.

Article continues below advertisement

Rededicate 250 Is a Day-Long Prayer Event Hosted on the National Mall

Source: MEGA Sean Duffy and wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, married in 1999.

"Rededicate 250 is a national day of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving on the National Mall, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. It is a historic gathering to give thanks for God's providence, reflect on our nation's story, and rededicate America as One Nation under God," the event's official website stated. As for Sean, 54, and Rachel, they are starring in a new reality show alongside their nine children. The couple and their kids will be appearing in The Great American Road Trip, a five-part series that is set to be released on YouTube for free next month to coincide with America's 250th anniversary of independence.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy Are Starring in a New Reality Show

Source: MEGA Sean Duffy is the current secretary of transportation.

Sean and Rachel married in 1999 and share kids: Evita, 26, Xavier, 24, Lucia-Belén, 22, John-Paul, 19, Paloma, 18, Maria-Victoria, 16, Margarita, 12, Patrick, 9, and Valentina, 6. In the docuseries, the Duffys are seen visiting Philadelphia's historic landmarks, as well as going snowmobiling in the Midwest and meeting army veterans at a diner. According to NPR, production costs were covered by big-name travel companies such as Toyota, Boeing and United Airlines.

Some Critics Were Not Happy With Sean Duffy's Show

Source: MEGA Sean Duffy is starring in a new reality show alongside his wife and nine kids.