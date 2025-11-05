Donald Trump Blasts Democratic Party's 2025 Election Wins, Says It Was Because He 'Wasn't on the Ballot'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump claimed the 2025 midterm elections would have had a very different outcome if he were running for office. “'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,'" Trump, 79, quoted “pollsters” in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, November 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blasted the Democratic Party's 2025 Wins

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed the wins the Democratic Party scored in the 2025 election.

Democrats saw big wins in several states, including New York, California and New Jersey on November 4. New York also saw the election of Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City. Trump’s claims came prior to a report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, November 5. According to the outlet, Democrats have over-performed in every non-presidential election since 2017, reporting major turnouts for off-year and midterm elections. In comparison, Trump’s voter base “turns out in big numbers only in presidential years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blamed Government Shutdown

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blamed the government shutdown as a reason Republicans lost key races.

Trump noted the government shutdown was another reason Republicans lost in key races across the nation. The government shutdown set a record on November 5 as the longest in U.S. history at 36 days. The previous shutdown was during Trump’s first term from December 2018 to January 2019.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed 'Fake Polls'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump slammed 'fake polls' last week.

The commander in chief’s statement came two days after a CNN poll conducted by SSRS showed his approval rate had dropped to 37 percent, the lowest of his second term in the White House. His all-time low was 36 percent, documented 10 months into his first term. "So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers," Trump alleged in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Monday, November 3. "In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?"

Trump Claimed He Has the Highest Approval Rating

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump's approval rating remains low despite his claims.