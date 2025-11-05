Donald Trump Blasts Democratic Party's 2025 Election Wins, Says It Was Because He 'Wasn't on the Ballot'
Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Donald Trump claimed the 2025 midterm elections would have had a very different outcome if he were running for office.
“'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,'" Trump, 79, quoted “pollsters” in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, November 4.
Donald Trump Blasted the Democratic Party's 2025 Wins
Democrats saw big wins in several states, including New York, California and New Jersey on November 4. New York also saw the election of Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City.
Trump’s claims came prior to a report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, November 5. According to the outlet, Democrats have over-performed in every non-presidential election since 2017, reporting major turnouts for off-year and midterm elections. In comparison, Trump’s voter base “turns out in big numbers only in presidential years.”
Donald Trump Blamed Government Shutdown
Trump noted the government shutdown was another reason Republicans lost in key races across the nation. The government shutdown set a record on November 5 as the longest in U.S. history at 36 days.
The previous shutdown was during Trump’s first term from December 2018 to January 2019.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Slammed 'Fake Polls'
The commander in chief’s statement came two days after a CNN poll conducted by SSRS showed his approval rate had dropped to 37 percent, the lowest of his second term in the White House. His all-time low was 36 percent, documented 10 months into his first term.
"So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers," Trump alleged in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Monday, November 3. "In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?"
Trump Claimed He Has the Highest Approval Rating
Trump claimed several successes in his second presidential term, writing, "I ended eight Wars, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down, and am setting standards for Right Track / Wrong Track for a future U.S.A."
Trump’s approval rates remain historically low, with averages across both terms ranking near the bottom of all U.S. presidents since polling began in the 1940s. Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin reported that recent data showed the businessman had an overall approval rating of 43 percent, with less than half the country supporting him.