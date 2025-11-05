or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blasts Democratic Party's 2025 Election Wins, Says It Was Because He 'Wasn't on the Ballot'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump blasted the Democratic Party and claimed their wins in the 2025 election would've had a different result had he been 'on the ballot.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump claimed the 2025 midterm elections would have had a very different outcome if he were running for office.

“'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,'" Trump, 79, quoted “pollsters” in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, November 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blasted the Democratic Party's 2025 Wins

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump slammed the wins the Democratic Party scored in the 2025 election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed the wins the Democratic Party scored in the 2025 election.

Democrats saw big wins in several states, including New York, California and New Jersey on November 4. New York also saw the election of Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

Trump’s claims came prior to a report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, November 5. According to the outlet, Democrats have over-performed in every non-presidential election since 2017, reporting major turnouts for off-year and midterm elections. In comparison, Trump’s voter base “turns out in big numbers only in presidential years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blamed Government Shutdown

Photo of Donald Trump blamed the government shutdown as a reason Republicans lost key races.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed the government shutdown as a reason Republicans lost key races.

Trump noted the government shutdown was another reason Republicans lost in key races across the nation. The government shutdown set a record on November 5 as the longest in U.S. history at 36 days.

The previous shutdown was during Trump’s first term from December 2018 to January 2019.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slammed 'Fake Polls'

Photo of President Donald Trump slammed 'fake polls' last week.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump slammed 'fake polls' last week.

The commander in chief’s statement came two days after a CNN poll conducted by SSRS showed his approval rate had dropped to 37 percent, the lowest of his second term in the White House. His all-time low was 36 percent, documented 10 months into his first term.

"So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers," Trump alleged in a post shared to his Truth Social account on Monday, November 3. "In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?"

Trump Claimed He Has the Highest Approval Rating

Photo of President Donald Trump's approval rating remains low despite his claims.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains low despite his claims.

Trump claimed several successes in his second presidential term, writing, "I ended eight Wars, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down, and am setting standards for Right Track / Wrong Track for a future U.S.A."

Trump’s approval rates remain historically low, with averages across both terms ranking near the bottom of all U.S. presidents since polling began in the 1940s. Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin reported that recent data showed the businessman had an overall approval rating of 43 percent, with less than half the country supporting him.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.