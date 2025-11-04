President Donald Trump Insists Polls Are 'Fake' as His Approval Rate Hits New Low
Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is blaming the polls as his approval rate continues to sink.
"So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers," Trump, 79, wrote in a lengthy post via Truth Social on Monday, November 3. "In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?"
Donald Trump Blamed the Polls for Negative Numbers
The commander in chief claimed several successes in his second presidential term, writing, "I ended eight Wars, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down, and am setting standards for Right Track / Wrong Track for a future U.S.A."
He continued, "Fake News will never change, they are evil and corrupt but, as I look around my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself, 'Oh, look, I’m sitting in the Oval Office!'"
Trump Hits Record Low Approval Numbers
Trump's statement came one day after a CNN poll conducted by SSRS revealed that the current president's approval rate had dropped to 37 percent, the lowest of his second term in the White House. His all-time low was 36 percent, recorded 10 months into his first term.
On October 27, Trump claimed he was receiving his "best polling numbers" he had ever received and accused "radical left losers" of "not showing REAL polls."
- Donald Trump's Polling Numbers: Inside the Truth Behind President's 'Best' Ratings 'Ever' Amid Government Shutdown
- Panic at the White House? Donald Trump Melts Down Over 'Fake' Record-Low Poll Numbers
- 'Laughable': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Hasn't Made a Mistake During His First 100 Days Back in the White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump's Approval Rate Remains Low
"But rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels," he concluded. "These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!"
Trump’s approval rates remain historically low, with averages across both terms ranking near the bottom of all U.S. presidents since polling began in the 1940s. Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin reported that recent data showed the current president had an overall approval rating of 43 percent, with less than half the country behind him.
Trump's Approval Rating Peaked at 49 Percent
Trump’s approval rating peaked at 49 percent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but later plunged to 34 percent due to the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021. Following the government shutdown that began on October 1, his approval rate ticked up "slightly at first," before returning to "essentially where it was pre-shutdown," per the Silver Bulletin.