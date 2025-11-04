President Donald Trump Insists Polls Are 'Fake' as His Approval Rate Hits New Low

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump is blaming the polls as his approval rate continues to sink. "So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers," Trump, 79, wrote in a lengthy post via Truth Social on Monday, November 3. "In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?"

Donald Trump Blamed the Polls for Negative Numbers

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump called the recent polls 'fake.'

The commander in chief claimed several successes in his second presidential term, writing, "I ended eight Wars, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down, and am setting standards for Right Track / Wrong Track for a future U.S.A." He continued, "Fake News will never change, they are evil and corrupt but, as I look around my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself, 'Oh, look, I’m sitting in the Oval Office!'"

Trump Hits Record Low Approval Numbers

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump reached an all-time low in his approval rate during his second term.

Trump's statement came one day after a CNN poll conducted by SSRS revealed that the current president's approval rate had dropped to 37 percent, the lowest of his second term in the White House. His all-time low was 36 percent, recorded 10 months into his first term. On October 27, Trump claimed he was receiving his "best polling numbers" he had ever received and accused "radical left losers" of "not showing REAL polls."

Trump's Approval Rate Remains Low

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's polling numbers have remained historically low.

"But rather saying that I’m Polling at low levels," he concluded. "These are the people that I’ve been beating for years, and am continuing to do so, but by even bigger margins. These ads should not be allowed to run because they are FAKE!" Trump’s approval rates remain historically low, with averages across both terms ranking near the bottom of all U.S. presidents since polling began in the 1940s. Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin reported that recent data showed the current president had an overall approval rating of 43 percent, with less than half the country behind him.

Trump's Approval Rating Peaked at 49 Percent

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump's approval rating peaked at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.