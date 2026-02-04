or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Blows Up at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About the Epstein Files: 'You Are the Worst Reporter'

donald trump attacks kaitlan collins epstein question
Source: MEGA;CNN

Donald Trump blasted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office when she asked about the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET

Donald Trump had another fiery moment with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

On Tuesday, February 3, the president snapped at the reporter after she asked about the newly released and heavily redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents and what they could mean for survivors. The exchange quickly turned tense as Trump rejected the premise of her question and went after Collins directly.

image of Donald Trump clashed with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump clashed with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office.

“You are the worst reporter,” Trump fumed at Collins as he pushed back on her question. “No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you.”

The president didn’t stop there, as he made the moment personal as cameras rolled.

“She’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face,” he added while dismissing her question.

Source: CNN/YouTube
Collins had been trying to highlight concerns from survivors of the deceased s-- offender, especially over how much of the material was blacked out, including full portions of interviews. But Trump doubled down instead of addressing the issue directly.

“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” Trump continued. “And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

image of The president called her 'the worst reporter' during the exchange.
Source: CNN

The president called her 'the worst reporter' during the exchange.

Collins attempted to steer the conversation back to the substance of the files and their impact, but Trump moved on to another reporter without responding.

The clash wasn’t new, as the two have sparred publicly before. As OK! previously reported, Trump criticized her online in a lengthy post while spelling her name wrong.

“Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” he wrote. “I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing."

image of Donald Trump criticized the star for 'not smiling.'
Source: The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump criticized the star for 'not smiling.'

Trump then claimed the renovations were “under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are.”

He added that it was “being fully paid for by private donations,” before blasting the network again.

“FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they're not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!" he exclaimed.

image of Kaitlan Collins was asking about newly released Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins was asking about newly released Epstein files.

Collins later fired back in a subtle way, sharing the post on her Instagram Stories with a short clarification.

“Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” she wrote, pointing to rising tensions between the U.S. and the South American country.

