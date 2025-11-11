or
Donald Trump Admits Wife Melania Wasn't Happy About His Decision to Demolish the East Wing and Build $300 Million Ballroom

split photo of donald trump and melania trump and the white house east wing demolition
Source: mega

The president confessed his wife was not pleased with his decision to tear down the East Wing of the White House.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Melania Trump was less than pleased with her husband's move to destroy the East Wing of the White House to build an extravagant new ballroom.

President Donald Trump candidly told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show on Monday, November 10, "She loved her little, tiny office."

Laura had brought up a report that Melania, 55, had "privately raised concerns" about the demolition of the East Wing, an area that has historically been used by the first lady and her team.

The First Lady Allegedly Voiced Concerns About the Controversial Demolition of East Wing

image of 'She loved her little, tiny office,' the president told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday, November 10.
Source: mega

According to The Wall Street Journal, Melania disapproved of the construction, telling associates "it wasn't her project."

But Donald, 79, claimed his wife is "very smart" and insisted she's now okay with the renovations.

"In about one day, she — if you were to ask her now, she'd say, 'It's great,'" he declared on Fox News.

image of The first lady reportedly 'privately raised concerns' about the demolition.
Source: mega

Defending his decision to raze the historical structure, the divisive commander-in-chief told the Fox News host, "That building was renovated 20 times, including adding a floor to the top, which was terrible.”

He continued, "It was made out of common brick, little, tiny windows. It looked like h---."

Donald added that he "didn’t want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an OK ballroom by leaving [the East Wing] right smack in the middle."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

The Demolition Has Received Abundant Criticism

image of Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.
Source: mega

Many public figures have criticized the demolition project, which was completed on Friday, October 24.

Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama are just a few who have expressed anger and disappointment about the decision.

"It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it,” Hillary wrote on X last month.

Meanwhile, Michelle reportedly said during a live taping of her podcast, "IMO": "When we talk about the East Wing, it is the heart of the work” of a first lady. "And to denigrate it, to tear it down, to pretend like it doesn’t matter — it’s a reflection of how you think of that role.”

image of Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama have criticized Trump's move to destroy the East Wing.
Source: mega

As for Kamala, the former vice president ranted about the massive project during an appearance on Jon Stewart’s "The Weekly Show" podcast .

"Are you f------ kidding me?" she exclaimed, before calling him out for focusing more about his ballroom construction than the suspension of food aid benefits. (SNAP benefits were set to expire that weekend due to the government shutdown.)

"This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now," she continued. "Come on."

