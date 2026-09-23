Donald Trump Called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer 'Stupid' to His Face, Karoline Leavitt Reveals: 'What You See Is What You Get'

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared what she felt was a hilarious tale of President Donald Trump insulting world leaders to their faces. Sitting with Sean Hannity on his "Hang Out" podcast, the 29-year-old laughed as she recalled Trump calling former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer "stupid" during a visit to the U.K.

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Source: HANG OUT WITH SEAN HANNITY / YOUTUBE Karoline Leavitt spoke to Sean Hannity about Trump's diplomacy.

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Trump Told Starmer His 'People' Hate Him

Source: MEGA Trump ripped Starmer on his state visit.

"With Starmer, I remember sitting in a lunch, I think we were at maybe Windsor Castle. I don’t remember exactly where we were. Maybe we were at where Keir Starmer lived, but we were in the U.K.," Leavitt recalled. "We’re sitting around the table, and we’re all enjoying lunch, and we’re in this beautiful place," she continued. "And the president just starts ripping into him for his policies. He’s like, ‘Your policies here are so stupid. You need to close your borders, you need to deport these people you have in your country.’ You know, ‘I know your country. I know your people. They hate what you’re doing, and you need to…’ And Starmer’s just sitting there like…”

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Leavitt Had a Great Time

Source: MEGA Leavitt said she and Stephen Miller had a great time as Trump went on his tirade.

Hannity asked Leavitt what it felt like in the room. “This is in his house, in his country," she said. "We’re not even at the White House. Like we’re not even on our own territory, and he’s just…” "Do you find it entertaining?" Hannity interjected. "Of course!” she said. “I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy. Here we go.’ Fun times.”

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Leavitt Said Such Behavior Is One of Trump's 'Greatest' Qualities

Source: MEGA Leavitt said Trump's candor is a good thing.

For Leavitt, the blunt and brutal approach to diplomacy is one of the 80-year-old president's positive qualities. “You know, he’s very open and candid with other world leaders,” she said. “And again, I think that’s one of the greatest things about President Trump, is what you see is what you get. What he says to the media publicly is exactly what he’s saying behind the scenes privately too.” During her time as press secretary, Leavitt was instrumental in bolstering the administration's claim that it was the "most accessible in American history" — though she spent months giving dishonest answers about issues such as the cause of the bruising on Trump's hands.

Trump Was Frosty With Starmer

Source: MEGA Trump is now starting to build a relationship with new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.