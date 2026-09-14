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Donald Trump Covers Bruised Hands With Thick Makeup at Irish Open Tournament

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was seen trying to hide his bruised hand with a thick layer of makeup during the Irish Open of his golf tournament.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:13 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump is facing fresh scrutiny after his appearance at the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament on Sunday, September 13.

The event took place at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland, where people noticed makeup covering what appeared to be bruises on his right hand, per The Daily Beast.

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Donald Trump Causes Fresh Health Concerns After Being Spotted with Bruised Hands at Irish Open

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Image of the discoloration from the bruises reportedly peeked out from under the makeup on his right hand.
Source: MEGA

The discoloration from the bruises reportedly peeked out from under the makeup on his right hand.

The event, organized by the president's own golf club, had been the talk of the town for a while.

However, pictures of his hands stole the show after they spread online, causing fresh health concerns among social media users about the 80-year-old.

Per the outlet, although the beige makeup was closer to his natural complexion than what he had been seen using before, “the result was still unmistakably waxy, leaving his skin with an almost reptilian appearance.”

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Image of Donald Trump's hand also appeared to be swollen during the Irish Open tournament.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's hand also appeared to be swollen during the Irish Open tournament.

Ultimately, though, the efforts amounted to nothing, as discoloration from the aforementioned bruising could reportedly be seen peeking out from the edges of the makeup covering his hand.

In fact, the president's right hand also appeared more swollen than before, which only concerned people more.

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Trump's Health Has Been Under Constant Scrutiny

Image of Donald Trump's health has been under constant scrutiny during his second term as president.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has been under constant scrutiny during his second term as president.

Ever since the president took the oath for his second term, his health has been under constant scrutiny.

Although both he and his spokespeople have reassured the people multiple times that the bruising in his hands was a result of him being on a higher-than-normal dosage of aspirin, 325 milligrams to be precise, for more than the last two decades, most weren't convinced.

The Trump administration also cited constant handshaking as a reason for the president's hand to appear bruised.

However, that defense fell apart when his left hand started showing the same bruising, per the publication.

Image of Donald Trump was seen nodding off last week while attending a 9/11 memorial service at the Pentagon.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was seen nodding off last week while attending a 9/11 memorial service at the Pentagon.

His swollen ankles, too, have caused much media frenzy over the years.

This led Trump to admit that he suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which is a condition that affects many elderly people in which blood from the body's lower regions has trouble traveling back to the heart smoothly.

Most recently, on Friday, September 11, the right side of his face appeared to be drooping heavily while he was sitting onstage during a 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon.

He was also reportedly having trouble staying awake and alert during the service, which made people wonder whether he was at serious risk of having a stroke, per the outlet.

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