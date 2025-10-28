NEWS Donald Trump Called Mike Pence a 'Wimp' in Final Conversation Before January 6 Riots Source: mega Unearthed notes taken by Mike Pence reveal that Donald Trump insulted him during a call on January 6, 2021. Allie Fasanella Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump allegedly told his former vice president, Mike Pence, that he "would go down as a wimp" for refusing to deny the 2020 election results in favor of Joe Biden ahead of the insurrection on January 6, 2021. The insult was revealed by author and ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on X on Sunday, October 26, as his new book Retribution, about Trump, came out on October 28.

Source: mega Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to claim the 2020 election results were rigged against him.

Karl shared a photo of unearthed handwritten notes taken by former vice president Pence during a heated phone conversation with Trump. The call went down hours before Congress certified the 2020 election and Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

In my new book “Retribution” (out on 10/28) - there is breaking news in the photo section: Mike Pence’s never-before-seen notes from his call with Trump on Jan 6.https://t.co/xWrZ7MOmmk pic.twitter.com/81278kk9yD — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 26, 2025 Source: @jonkarl/x Jonathan Karl's new book about Donald Trump comes out on October 28.

Source: mega Mike Pence pictured during a session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.

The notes, which were recorded in his daily planner, contain other quotes from the contentious call. One quote, seemingly directed at Pence, reads, "If you do that, I made a big mistake 5 years ago." Elsewhere, he jotted down, "You're not protecting our country, you're supposed to support + defend our country." Pence also wrote, "It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law."

Source: @jonkarl/x Jonathan Karl's book reveals previously unseen notes taken by former vice president Mike Pence.

Elsewhere on the page, Pence had drawn an angry face after Trump told him, "You listen to the wrong people." According to ABC News, special counsel Jack Smith got his hands on the private notes as he was building a case against Trump, claiming that that he played a major part in instigating the riots that day. The case, however, didn't end up going to trial. After Smith released his report on January 14, less than a week before Trump was sworn in again, Trump responded to Smith by calling him “a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election."

Source: mega Trump shared that he would 'love' to run for president again in 2028.