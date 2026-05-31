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Donald Trump Pushes for 'Cancelation' of 'Freedom 250' Concert After 'Overpriced Singers' Dropped Out in Scathing Truth Social Rant

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to scrap the 'Freedom 250' concert that is set to take place later this summer.

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May 31 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is advocating to cancel the “Freedom 250” concert after several singers dropped out.

Artists including Morris Day, Young MC, the Commodores, Bret Michaels and Martina McBride pulled out of the event that is set to go down at the National Mall this summer to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

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Source: MEGA

'Cancel it,' the POTUS simply wrote on social media about the 'Freedom 250' show.

The president, 79, bashed the concert in a scathing Truth Social post on Saturday, May 30, and demanded it be scrapped completely.

“Cancel it,” Trump wrote. “Just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before! It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life.”

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Donald Trump Also Blasted the Judge Who Blocked His Plans to Rename the Kennedy Center

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump proposed a 'MAGA' rally take place instead of the concert.

Judge Christopher Cooper blocked Trump's plans to rename the Kennedy Center after himself in a court ruling on May 29.

The POTUS also suggested in his Truth Social post there should be a “giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY” instead of having "overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain."

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis Presley in his prime, and he does so without a guitar,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum ranted on.

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bashed the singers who dropped out of the concert on social media.

“The man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP," he blasted on. “I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy,” Trump raged. “I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

The "Freedom 250" show is scheduled to take place from June 25 through July 10 in Washington D.C.

Bret Michaels Pulled Out of the Concert on May 29

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Source: MEGA

Bret Michaels said he felt misled by 'Freedom 250.'

Michaels, 63, announced his decision to withdraw from the show on May 29 due to feeling misled over the event's true purpose.

The Poison frontman explained on Instagram he initially believed the concert was to “honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life.”

“Unfortunately, what ​was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than ​what I agreed to be part of,” he penned. “Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety ⁠of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

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