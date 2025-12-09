or
Donald Trump Caught Denying Something He Said on Camera Days Prior Before Exploding on 'Obnoxious' Female Reporter for Fact-Checking Him: Watch

Donald Trump was caught on camera falsely denying a claim that he had made on camera just days prior, moments before exploding at an 'obnoxious' reporter.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was caught on camera falsely denying a claim he had made on camera just days prior.

The president, 79, was pressed about footage showing a September 2 military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, which was followed by a second U.S. follow-up strike that targeted survivors of the initial attack.

Donald Trump Was Asked About Military Footage

Donald Trump previously said he had 'no problem' releasing footage of military strike on a drug-smuggling boat.
Donald Trump previously said he had 'no problem' releasing footage of military strike on a drug-smuggling boat.

The Trump Administration publicly revealed footage of the initial strike, but the video of the second strike was limited to members of Congress behind closed doors. On December 3, the commander-in-chief said he would have “no problem” releasing the video to the American people.

ABC News reporter Rachel Scott followed up on Monday, December 3, asking about the possibility of a second video. “Mr. President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says,” she asked, before Trump interrupted her and denied what he previously said.

Donald Trump Initially Denied Claim

Donald Trump initially denied that he agreed to release the footage of the second strike.
Donald Trump initially denied that he agreed to release the footage of the second strike.

“I didn’t say that. That’s – you said that, I didn’t say that. This is ABC fake news,” he replied before looking off to the side.

Scott referenced the president’s response about how he had “no problem” releasing the video and asked if he would be ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release the footage.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Defended Military Strike on Drug-Smuggling Boat

Donald Trump said he would leave the decision to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Donald Trump said he would leave the decision to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Whatever he decides is okay with me,” Trump said.

The president then defended the U.S. strikes on drug-smuggling boats and said that each operation saved “25,000 American lives.”

Donald Trump Blasted 'Obnoxious' Female Reporter

President Donald Trump said the decision to strike the drug-smuggling boat saved '25,000 American lives.'
President Donald Trump said the decision to strike the drug-smuggling boat saved '25,000 American lives.'

“That was a boat loaded up with drugs, I saw the video. They were trying to turn the boat back to where it could float and we didn’t want to see that cause that boat was loaded up with drugs,” Trump said as he shot down the reporter’s follow-up question about releasing the footage. “Didn’t I just tell you that? You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me tell you, you are an obnoxious, actually a terrible reporter. It’s always the same thing with you.”

This is the latest among various encounters between Trump and female journalists. On December 6, Trump made headlines when he called CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins “stupid and nasty” when she pressed him with similar questions about airstrikes in the Caribbean.

