Donald Trump Caught Denying Something He Said on Camera Days Prior Before Exploding on 'Obnoxious' Female Reporter for Fact-Checking Him: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was caught on camera falsely denying a claim he had made on camera just days prior. The president, 79, was pressed about footage showing a September 2 military strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean, which was followed by a second U.S. follow-up strike that targeted survivors of the initial attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Asked About Military Footage

Source: Sky News/YouTube Donald Trump previously said he had 'no problem' releasing footage of military strike on a drug-smuggling boat.

The Trump Administration publicly revealed footage of the initial strike, but the video of the second strike was limited to members of Congress behind closed doors. On December 3, the commander-in-chief said he would have “no problem” releasing the video to the American people. ABC News reporter Rachel Scott followed up on Monday, December 3, asking about the possibility of a second video. “Mr. President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says,” she asked, before Trump interrupted her and denied what he previously said.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Initially Denied Claim

Source: Sky News/YouTube Donald Trump initially denied that he agreed to release the footage of the second strike.

“I didn’t say that. That’s – you said that, I didn’t say that. This is ABC fake news,” he replied before looking off to the side. Scott referenced the president’s response about how he had “no problem” releasing the video and asked if he would be ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release the footage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Defended Military Strike on Drug-Smuggling Boat

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he would leave the decision to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Whatever he decides is okay with me,” Trump said. The president then defended the U.S. strikes on drug-smuggling boats and said that each operation saved “25,000 American lives.”

Donald Trump Blasted 'Obnoxious' Female Reporter

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump said the decision to strike the drug-smuggling boat saved '25,000 American lives.'