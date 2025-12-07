Kaitlan Collins Has 6-Word Response to Donald Trump’s 'Nasty' Truth Social Tirade

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins hit back at Donald Trump after he unleashed a "nasty" tirade about her on his Truth Social. The CNN anchor, 33, responded to the president, 79, with a simple yet curt statement on December 6.

Trump Slammed Collins on Truth Social

Source: MEGA Donald Trump misspelled Kaitlan Collins' name in his post.

“Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” Trump penned on Truth Social Saturday. “I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing," he ranted. He added that the White House ballroom renovations are actually "under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are."

Source: MEGA The CNN anchor responded to Trump's tweet with a single sentence.

“It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they're not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!" Trump bellowed online.

Collins Asked Trump About the White House Renovations

Source: MEGA On December 5, the star implored Donald Trump about his warnings against Venezuela.

Collins then took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday by reposting Trump’s tweet and her smart response. “Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” she wrote, referring to the apparent ongoing contention with both the South American country and the USA. On December 5, Collins implored Trump to heed his warnings about Venezuela during the launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, D.C.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was honored with a peace prize at 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.