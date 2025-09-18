Donald Trump Celebrates ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air Indefinitely: 'Zero Talent'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is taking a victory lap after ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show off the air. The move comes after the comedian sparked backlash with comments about the president’s supporters and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
“Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, September 17.
“The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT,” Trump continued.
The cancelation follows Kimmel’s Monday, September 15, monologue, where he mocked Trump and his supporters over Kirk’s killing.
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told his audience.
He didn’t stop there as the host piled on a viral video of the politician being interviewed about Kirk’s murder.
“I think very good,” Trump had said before veering off into a tangent about the White House’s ballroom construction.
Kimmel cracked, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”
- What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk? Inside the Firestorm That Got His Late-Night Show Pulled Indefinitely
- Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Pulled 'Indefinitely' by ABC in Stunning Move After Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments
- Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Tucker Carlson After Abrupt Exit From Fox News: 'He's Probably Not Done Poisoning Old People's Brains'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
That remark left Trump fans fuming.
Many accused the host of twisting facts about alleged gunman Tyler Robinson.
“Jimmy Kimmel LIED to his audience by claiming Charlie Kirk's assassin is MAGA. I'm tagging @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive so we can all demand he apologize & tell his audience the truth,” former West Virginia state delegate Derrick Evans posted.
Others blasted the network directly.
“Hey @ABCNetwork we are demanding an on air apology from @jimmykimmel for spreading dangerous misinformation and hate speech on your network. Failure to comply will result in endless lawsuits. He can apologize, or you can cancel his show. Nothing else will do. The shooter was not MAGA, and harmful insensitive rhetoric like Kimmel's is what led to the murder of Charlie Kirk. This type of hate speech is putting millions of Americans in harm's way. I look forward to your cooperation,” another critic wrote.
The backlash snowballed fast as Nexstar released a statement.
“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company said. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”
By Wednesday, September 17, the late-night staple was officially off the air.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be preempted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.