Donald Trump Celebrates ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air Indefinitely: 'Zero Talent'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is taking a victory lap after ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show off the air. The move comes after the comedian sparked backlash with comments about the president’s supporters and the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “Great News for America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, September 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Donald Trump celebrated Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled off the air.

Article continues below advertisement

“The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even [Stephen] Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT,” Trump continued.

Article continues below advertisement

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to @ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Vhj6DQSssu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Article continues below advertisement

The cancelation follows Kimmel’s Monday, September 15, monologue, where he mocked Trump and his supporters over Kirk’s killing. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel told his audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump and his supporters after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Article continues below advertisement

He didn’t stop there as the host piled on a viral video of the politician being interviewed about Kirk’s murder. “I think very good,” Trump had said before veering off into a tangent about the White House’s ballroom construction. Kimmel cracked, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

That remark left Trump fans fuming. Many accused the host of twisting facts about alleged gunman Tyler Robinson. “Jimmy Kimmel LIED to his audience by claiming Charlie Kirk's assassin is MAGA. I'm tagging @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive so we can all demand he apologize & tell his audience the truth,” former West Virginia state delegate Derrick Evans posted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube ABC later confirmed 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was preempted 'indefinitely.'

Article continues below advertisement

Others blasted the network directly. “Hey @ABCNetwork we are demanding an on air apology from @jimmykimmel for spreading dangerous misinformation and hate speech on your network. Failure to comply will result in endless lawsuits. He can apologize, or you can cancel his show. Nothing else will do. The shooter was not MAGA, and harmful insensitive rhetoric like Kimmel's is what led to the murder of Charlie Kirk. This type of hate speech is putting millions of Americans in harm's way. I look forward to your cooperation,” another critic wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The host's comments triggered outrage from the MAGA base.

Article continues below advertisement

The backlash snowballed fast as Nexstar released a statement. “Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show,” the company said. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”