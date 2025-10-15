or
Donald Trump Got to Pick 'Great Photo' of Himself for Cover of MAGA Author's Book

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump picked the cover image of Scott Jennings' new book.

Profile Image

Oct. 15 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Scott Jennings didn't want to test Donald Trump's temper when releasing his new MAGA book.

The right-wing political commentator revealed he let the president of the Untied States choose which photo of himself would serve as the cover of his upcoming book A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization ahead of its release on Tuesday, November 18.

Image of Scott Jennings' book hits shelves on Tuesday, November 18.
Source: Amazon

Scott Jennings' book hits shelves on Tuesday, November 18.

"I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him," Jennings told host Brandon Tatum during an appearance on "The Officer Tatum Show" podcast.

The photo in question features Trump walking out of the White House with two saluting Marines standing on each side behind him.

Image of Donald Trump chose a 'great photo,' said Scott Jennings.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump chose a 'great photo,' said Scott Jennings.

Jennings boasted about letting Trump make the decision when sharing a clip of his podcast interview via X.

"Fun fact: I let President @realDonaldTrump pick the cover photo of my new book 'A Revolution of Common Sense' — and he made a great call," Jennings wrote. "If you want to understand how Trump has accomplished more than most two-term presidents in less than a year, you need to read this book."

Image of Donald Trump was interviewed by Scott Jennings for the book.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was interviewed by Scott Jennings for the book.

Further advertising his work, Jennings noted, "You’ll get it on November 18th. You’ll have it in time for Christmas. Get one for every relative. If your relative loves Trump, get it. If they don’t, get it as a gag gift. Either way, it’s a good book to get. Put it under the Christmas tree."

Jennings' "fun fact" about Trump picking the cover photo of his book was revealed just hours after the POTUS had a meltdown over the image TIME Magazine used for a story about the Republican politician aiding in the return of all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages from Gaza amid phase one of a ceasefire deal in the Middle East.

Donald Trump Whines About Unflattering Photo of His Hair

Image of Donald Trump complained about the picture 'TIME' used for a recent cover story.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained about the picture 'TIME' used for a recent cover story.

"TIME Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," he confessed via Truth Social on Wednesday, October 14.

Trump continued, "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

