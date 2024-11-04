Donald Trump's Hair Transformation: Styles, Rumors and What He Has Said About It
Young Donald Trump Had 'Okay' Hair
Donald Trump spoke during a press conference at his Atlantic City Hotel, then called the Trump Taj Mahal, in 1989. However, his dark mane with a noticeable receding hairline drew more attention.
Donald Trump Cut It Shorter
In 1996, Trump opted for a cleaner haircut that only revealed his head's problematic areas.
He Embraced a New Color
The ex-POTUS ditched his dark hair and went blonde for a fresher look in 2000.
Getting Older?
Trump was spotted with lighter hair in New York City in 2001.
Donald Trump Went Back to Blonde
During the 2002 U.S. Open, The Apprentice star's light golden hair failed to conceal his thinning hairline.
Commenting on his famous locks, Trump wrote in his 2004 book, Trump: How to Get Rich, "I do not wear a rug. My hair is 100 percent mine. No animals have been harmed in the creation of my hairstyle."
He noted that the reason why his hair looked neat was "because I don't have to deal with the elements."
"I live in the building where I work. I take an elevator from my bedroom to my office. The rest of the time, I'm either in my stretch limousine, my private jet, my helicopter, or my private club in Palm Beach Florida [...] If I happen to be outside, I'm probably on one of my golf courses, where I protect my hair from overexposure by wearing a golf hat," he added in the book.
Donald Trump Tried Another Look
Trump, at The Apprentice Season 6 Open Casting Call kickoff, appeared to have experimented with another look as his hair and eyebrows shared the same color. His mane had white roots, almost blending his crowning glory with his pale skin.
In Trump: How to Get Rich, he admitted to dyeing his hair occasionally, writing, "Somehow the color never looks great, but what the h---, I just don't like gray hair."
Donald Trump Outshined Miss USA
Instead of letting the then-new Miss USA have the spotlight, Trump unknowingly diverted people's attention to his thinning hair.
He Spoke About His Famous Hairdo
Amid fake hair rumors, Trump tweeted in 2013, "As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a 'wig.' My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine."
Donald Trump Admired Himself at CPAC
Trump made fun of himself and his hair at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2018 after seeing his reflection on the TV screen.
"What a nice picture that is, look at that, I’d love to watch that guy speak," he said, before turning around and fixing his hair.
He quipped, "I try like h--- to hide that bald spot, folks, I work hard at it. We’re hanging in there folks — together we are hanging in."
How Hurricanes Helped Donald Trump Dismiss the Rumors About His Hair
During a rally in Montana in 2018, Trump credited hurricanes for helping him prove he was not wearing a hairpiece amid rumors he was using a wig.
"They don't say that anymore. These people have seen me under every condition known to man," Trump said.
Strong Winds Proved Donald Trump's Hair Is Real
"Whoops, there goes our box," Trump said during a 2020 coronavirus press briefing after strong winds interrupted his speech. "And my hair is blowing around, and it’s mine. The one thing you can’t get away with. If it’s not yours, you got a problem, if you’re president."
Donald Trump's Hair Made Headlines Again
A few days before the 2024 presidential election, Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania during which he delivered a bizarre rant about his hair.
"I was actually.... I'm just looking at my hair. I don't like it," he fussed. "I should have been looking a little left nahhh. I started looking at my hair. I said tahh dee yahh. Am I allowed to go back and re-comb it? Nahh."