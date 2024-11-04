Donald Trump's Hair Transformation: Styles, Rumors and What He Has Said About It

During the 2002 U.S. Open, The Apprentice star's light golden hair failed to conceal his thinning hairline.

Commenting on his famous locks, Trump wrote in his 2004 book, Trump: How to Get Rich, "I do not wear a rug. My hair is 100 percent mine. No animals have been harmed in the creation of my hairstyle."

He noted that the reason why his hair looked neat was "because I don't have to deal with the elements."

"I live in the building where I work. I take an elevator from my bedroom to my office. The rest of the time, I'm either in my stretch limousine, my private jet, my helicopter, or my private club in Palm Beach Florida [...] If I happen to be outside, I'm probably on one of my golf courses, where I protect my hair from overexposure by wearing a golf hat," he added in the book.