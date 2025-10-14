or
Donald Trump Loses It After 'TIME' Magazine Posts the 'Worst' Photo of His Hair: 'This Is a Super Bad Picture'

Donald Trump didn't like the photo 'TIME' used for their cover story about him.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Donald Trump doesn't want bad photos of himself on the internet.

The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, during the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, October 14, to whine about an image TIME magazine used for a cover story about Trump's peace plan in the Middle East.

The article applauded Trump for successfully orchestrating the return of the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023. As part of the deal, Israel also released 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and an additional 1,700 Gazans detained after the terrorist attack two years ago.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to complain about the unflattering image.

"TIME magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," Trump admitted, unpleased by the low-angle shot the publication decided to use as the piece's main image.

The president also didn't appreciate the way his 'do looked in the photo, complaining: "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

Donald Trump Mocked for Complaining About Unflattering Picture

Donald Trump made the cover of 'TIME' after brokering phase one of his peace deal in Gaza.

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" Trump concluded.

Trump's late-night social media rant caused a few laughs from critics, while some supporters sided with the president's stance and ridiculed the magazine for choosing an unflattering image of the 79-year-old.

Donald Trump was trolled for complaining about a bad photo of his hair.

"Trump's so obsessed with that TIME cover's hairdo he forgot it's crowning him a peacemaker, talk about a man with his priorities windswept and ridiculous," one person snubbed, as another mocked, "Taken from a bad angle? Does he have a good angle?"

A third individual added: "Trump was awake at 1:30 am rage posting about the photo TIME used for their cover 'the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They disappeared my hair… What are they doing and why?' Trump is finally realizing that he’s truly disgusting looking."

Donald Trump Fans Slam 'TIME' for Using 'Bald' Photo of President

Supporters of Donald Trump defended the president for being bothered by the image.

A few fans jumped to the president's defense, with one supporter stating, "That photo of Trump is horrible. They zoom in on one bad angle of his neck and don't even show his hair. TIME magazine is a political tool."

"Despicable. Time purposely chose this unflattering photo of President Trump. Looks like they even altered his hair to just a few wispy strands. He looks bald!" another social media user criticized.

