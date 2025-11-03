or
Donald Trump Brandishes List of Wars He Claims He's 'Solved' During '60 Minutes' Interview

donald trump
Source: MEGA

During the president's '60 Minutes' interview on November 2, Donald Trump brandished a printed list of eight international wars he's claiming to have 'solved' since taking office.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

During the president's 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night, November 2, Donald Trump referred to a printed list of eight international wars he claims to have "solved" since returning to office.

Speaking to CBS News senior correspondent Norah O'Donnell, Trump pulled out a piece of paper — which included an X post by the Department of State — that read, "President Trump: The President Of Peace."

It then stated, "President Trump ended 8 wars in just 8 months." Underneath, it detailed which conflicts he has allegedly ended.

"I brought… just a little list, of… look at this… WARS!" he exclaimed.

Source: @StateDept/X

Donald Trump said he has solved eight wars since returning to office in January.

image of During his '60 Minutes' interview Sunday night, Donald Trump pulled out a piece of paper that lists the wars he's allegedly ended in eight months.
Source: mega

During his '60 Minutes' interview Sunday night, Donald Trump pulled out a piece of paper that lists the wars he's allegedly ended in eight months.

The list included Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

"I think I did pretty good — those are eight of the nine wars that I solved," he said. "You know how I solved them? In said many...in 60 percent...I said, 'If you don't stop fighting, I'm putting tariffs on both of your countries and you're not going to be able to do business.'"

image of Donald Trump brandished a list of wars that he's allegedly resolved in the past year during his CBS interview on November 2.
Source: mega

Donald Trump brandished a list of wars that he's allegedly resolved in the past year during his CBS interview on November 2.

O'Donnell interrupted him to ask, "But why isn't that working with Putin?"

"Uhhh...It is working with Putin...I think," he responded. "I did different with him because we don't do very much business with Russia, for one thing," he explained. "You know, he's not, like, someone that buys a lot from us because of...uh...foolishness."

He continued, "I think he'd like to be — I think he wants to come in and wants to trade with us...I think he wants to make a lot of money for Russia and I think that's great."

image of The president reportedly became very agitated during the interview.
Source: mega

The president reportedly became very agitated during the interview.

Over 30 minutes of Trump's interview was reportedly edited out as he apparently became very upset when questioned about corruption. (60 Minutes posted the full version to its YouTube channel.)

The president also brought up his lawsuit against CBS News and 60 Minutes, boasting about the settlement, during the interview.

He told O'Donnell, "And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lot of money. And you don’t have to put this on because I don’t want to embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not..."

Then, referencing the new Editor-in-Chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, he declared, "I think you have a great new leader, frankly, because the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great, from what I know...I don’t know her...but I hear she’s a great person."

image of Donald Trump brought up his successful lawsuit against CBS during the sit-down.
Source: mega

Donald Trump brought up his successful lawsuit against CBS during the sit-down.

