Is Gayle King Leaving CBS? Network Says There Have Been 'No Discussions' About Her Future

Gayle King's future at CBS isn't in jeopardy, according to a spokesperson. After rumors swirled the TV star is departing from the morning news show when her contract is set to expire in May 2026, the network put a stop the hearsay. "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement shared with People.

Source: mega Gayle King is not leaving CBS.

The spokesperson added, "She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future." King joined CBS This Morning (now known as CBS Mornings) in November 2011. She co-hosts the show with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. CBS News is currently undergoing big changes under their new Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. As a result, two streaming shows have been canceled, 100 layoffs have occurred and cuts have been made.

Source: mega Gayle King's contract is up in 2026.

CBS canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this year, while CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson announced he is leaving the network after 16 years. On October 29, Paramount laid off 1,000 employees, including CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, per The Los Angeles Times.

Source: mega Big changes are happening at CBS.

King previously spoke about the lows and highs of her career. “The only thing I don’t like about this job are the hours,” she said. “But you can’t complain about the hours cause the job is what it is. And I’m so proud to be a part of the team, I’m so glad that the negotiations are over.”

Source: mega Donald Trump previously made fun of Gayle King.