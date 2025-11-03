Donald Trump Throws Tantrum in Unaired '60 Minutes' Moment After Admitting He 'Doesn't Know' Crypto Billionaire He Pardoned

Article continues below advertisement

More than half an hour was edited out of Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview over the weekend — including a moment where he admitted to not knowing a billionaire he recently pardoned. The president appeared triggered after the show's contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell questioned him about corruption following Trump's pardon of crypto's richest man Changpeng "CZ" Zhao on October 23. CZ was released from prison in September after pleading guilty to money-laundering violations and serving a four-month jail sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Only 28 minutes of Donald Trump's '60 Minutes' interview was aired by CBS.

While only 28 minutes of Trump's 60 Minutes interview was aired by CBS on Sunday night, November 2, an extended 73-minute version was shared online and re-posted by the White House's rapid response account on X. Neither cut featured Trump growing angry over O'Donnell's question about corruption, though the entire transcript of the lengthy interview was published to their 60 Minutes Overtime part of CBS News' website. Despite the White House insisting the 73-minute video was Trump's "FULL" interview "without the network’s edits and cuts," an editor's note on 60 Minutes' YouTube video admitted the extended interview was still "condensed for clarity."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has 'No Idea' Who the Crypto Billionaire He Pardoned Is

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Donald Trump was interviewed by Norah O'Donnell on '60 Minutes.'

The transcript contained Trump's hidden response to being asked about corruption accusations surrounding his pardoning of CZ after the Canadian businessman reportedly struck a $2 billion crypto deal with the first family. In the aired portion, Trump admitted he had "no idea" who CZ was, noting: "I don’t know who he is. I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a [Joe] Biden witch hunt."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Donald Trump's 2025 '60 Minutes' interview aired on Sunday, November 2.

"How do you address the appearance of pay-for-play?" O'Donnell questioned, as Trump replied, "Well, here’s the thing, I know nothing about…" The aired interview was cut after Trump became annoyed by O'Donnell asking whether Trump was "concerned about the appearance of corruption" from the POTUS pardoning the Binance founder due to CZ's connections to the Republican politician's family.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Boasts About His Crypto Success

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Donald Trump admitted he 'doesn't know' the crypto billionaire he recently pardoned.

"I can’t say, because — I can’t say — I’m not concerned. I don’t — I’d rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. You just came to me and you said, ‘Can I ask another question?’ And I said year, This is the question —" Trump ranted, per the transcript, as O'Donnell interrupted, "And you answered —" Trump went on, however, adding, "I don’t mind. Did I let you do it? I could have walked away. I didn’t have to answer this question. I’m proud to answer the question. You know why? We’ve taken crypto —"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of corruption due to his family's $2 billion crypto deal with a man he pardoned last month.