Donald Trump Calls for Removal of His 'Purposely Distorted' Portrait in Colorado State Capitol: 'Truly the Worst'
President Donald Trump is not happy about a portrait of him hanging in the Colorado State Capitol — and took to his social media platform Truth Social to air his grievances and call for its removal.
“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he shared. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst.” Trump stated the artist, Sarah Broadman, “must have lost her talent” as he was left fuming about the portrait.
“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” he continued. “In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down.”
“Jared should be ashamed of himself!” Trump concluded.
While Trump being critical of people is commonplace, he did take time out of a recent interview to praise someone — his son Barron.
On an appearance with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Donald lauded his son’s ability to work with technology. "If you look at my kids, all of my kids, they’ve been very good, they've been very smart," Donald told Laura. “They love our country and they’re proud of their father."
When he was asked specifically about what traits stand out with Barron, he brought up a story surrounding his personal laptop.
"I turn off his laptop… I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop,” Donald shared. “I say, 'How did you do that?' None of your business, dad."
"He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," he added.
While Donald was clearly impressed by his son’s ability to power on and off his computer, critics on X were not as enthralled.
"LOL is Trump really describing having to go and turn off Barron’s laptop at bedtime, checking back in and seeing Barron has snuck back on, and being told to mind his business when he asks how Barron managed to boot the computer back up?” one critic stated. “I’m so impressed."
"Stop the presses!!” another commentator shared. “Barron Trump can turn his laptop on and off. Genius!"
Still, another person sarcastically noted a “big career” awaits Barron in technology due to his mastery of “the on/off button on his laptop.”