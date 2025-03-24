Donald Trump Calls for Removal of His 'Purposely Distorted' Portrait in Colorado State Capitol: 'Truly the Worst'

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he shared. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst.” Trump stated the artist, Sarah Broadman, “must have lost her talent” as he was left fuming about the portrait.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” he continued. “In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down.”

“Jared should be ashamed of himself!” Trump concluded.