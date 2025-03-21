'Genius!': Donald Trump Mocked for Praising 19-Year-Old Son Barron for Knowing How to Turn His Laptop on and Off

"If you look at my kids, all of my kids, they’ve been very good, they've been very smart," Donald told Laura, bringing up how they have each attended prestigious schools. "They love our country and they’re proud of their father."

When he was asked specifically about what traits stand out with Barron, he brought up an odd story surrounding his personal laptop.

He said: "I turn off his laptop… I go back 5 minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say, 'How did you do that?' None of your business, dad."

"He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," the businessman-turned-GOP leader continued.