'Genius!': Donald Trump Mocked for Praising 19-Year-Old Son Barron for Knowing How to Turn His Laptop on and Off

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised his son Barron's tech skills.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump was ridiculed all over social media for appearing shocked and amazed that his 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, was able to turn on a laptop.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the 78-year-old commander-in-chief told Laura Ingraham how impressed he was with Barron's ability to navigate technology effortlessly.

donald trump mocked praising son barron knowing turn his laptop on
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently spoke about his children on Fox News.

"If you look at my kids, all of my kids, they’ve been very good, they've been very smart," Donald told Laura, bringing up how they have each attended prestigious schools. "They love our country and they’re proud of their father."

When he was asked specifically about what traits stand out with Barron, he brought up an odd story surrounding his personal laptop.

He said: "I turn off his laptop… I go back 5 minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say, 'How did you do that?' None of your business, dad."

"He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," the businessman-turned-GOP leader continued.

Source: @sumityou40/X
Several critics went on social media to poke fun at the president for playing up the old man stereotype of not knowing how to use technology.

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a clip from Donald's interview and wrote: "LOL is Trump really describing having to go and turn off Barron’s laptop at bedtime, checking back in and seeing Barron has snuck back on, and being told to mind his business when he asks how Barron managed to boot the computer back up? I'm so impressed."

A second X user commented: "Stop the presses!! Barron Trump can turn his laptop on and off. Genius!"

A third person joked: "A big career in technology awaits Barron Trump. It seems he's mastered the on/off button on his laptop."

donald trump mocked praising son barron knowing turn his laptop on
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has mostly stayed out of the limelight.

Barron, the only child of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., and subsequently enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Although he chooses to remain less visible than his older half-siblings, many in the Trump inner circle have gotten to know the first son after his father successfully retook the White House.

According to insiders, "Barron is focused on his studies and doesn’t seem terribly out of place. He seems to have a button-down collar mentality when he’s in the public eye."

donald trump mocked praising son barron knowing turn his laptop on
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump just recently turned 19.

While Barron's future endeavors remain open-ended, speculations about his career path have already surfaced.

A political source from Miami mentioned, "Once he goes out in the world and makes his mark, people will have a better idea of who he really is."

Although there is a possibility of Barron venturing into politics like his father, his current focus seems to be on establishing his own businesses and generating his own wealth.

Sources spoke with People about Barron staying out of the public eye.

