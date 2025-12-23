or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Frail' Donald Trump Dragged for Failing to 'Blend' Makeup on His Hand: 'Wrong Shade'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump's mismatched concealer-covered right hand was visible during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on December 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s make-up smeared hand is back.

Trump’s mishap happened during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, December 22, where he announced new self-branded battleships.

In photos shared from the event, the president’s right hand was smeared with concealer in a shade that did not match his skin tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics React to Donald Trump's Concealer-Covered Hand

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump was slammed for using a mismatched shade on his hand.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for using a mismatched shade on his hand.

The photos of the president quickly went viral, with many sharing their reactions on social media.

“All that money and his handlers can't find a concealer that matches his skin tone lol,” one critic wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, “Wrong shade. No attempt to blend. He’s the president of the United States. You would think he would have access to the best makeup artists in the world.”

“He really needs to cut back on the handshaking — he's clearly too frail for it,” a third added.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Blames Bruising

image of The White House has blamed the bruising on consistent handshaking.
Source: MEGA

The White House has blamed the bruising on consistent handshaking.

The businessman often uses makeup to cover up consistent bruising on his right hand, which the White House has blamed on repeated handshaking.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday, December 22. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Sparked Rumors He Is Receiving Transfusions

Photo of Donald Trump's concealer hand has been spotted on several occasions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's concealer hand has been spotted on several occasions.

Trump sparked speculation that he was receiving medical infusions through his right hand after being spotted with band-aids earlier this month. Leavitt slammed the speculation on December 12, telling the press they’ve already given an “explanation” for the condition in the past.

“The president is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well can contribute to that bruising that you see.”

Donald Trump's Health Continues to Make Headlines

Photo of Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health last month.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health last month.

Trump's health continues to be under the microscope. Last month, Trump addressed a New York Times piece that claimed he was showing "signs of fatigue" during his second term as president.

"I have never worked so hard in my life," he clapped back via his Truth Social account. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.