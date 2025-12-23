'Frail' Donald Trump Dragged for Failing to 'Blend' Makeup on His Hand: 'Wrong Shade'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s make-up smeared hand is back. Trump’s mishap happened during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, December 22, where he announced new self-branded battleships. In photos shared from the event, the president’s right hand was smeared with concealer in a shade that did not match his skin tone.

Critics React to Donald Trump's Concealer-Covered Hand

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was slammed for using a mismatched shade on his hand.

The photos of the president quickly went viral, with many sharing their reactions on social media. “All that money and his handlers can't find a concealer that matches his skin tone lol,” one critic wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Wrong shade. No attempt to blend. He’s the president of the United States. You would think he would have access to the best makeup artists in the world.” “He really needs to cut back on the handshaking — he's clearly too frail for it,” a third added.

The White House Blames Bruising

Source: MEGA The White House has blamed the bruising on consistent handshaking.

The businessman often uses makeup to cover up consistent bruising on his right hand, which the White House has blamed on repeated handshaking. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday, December 22. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Donald Trump Sparked Rumors He Is Receiving Transfusions

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's concealer hand has been spotted on several occasions.

Trump sparked speculation that he was receiving medical infusions through his right hand after being spotted with band-aids earlier this month. Leavitt slammed the speculation on December 12, telling the press they’ve already given an “explanation” for the condition in the past. “The president is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well can contribute to that bruising that you see.”

Donald Trump's Health Continues to Make Headlines

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health last month.