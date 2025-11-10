NEWS Donald Trump Seen With Obvious Makeup Over His Bruised Hand at Commanders NFL Game as Health Rumors Ramp Up Source: mega Donald Trump used makeup to conceal his bruised hand again on Sunday, November 9. Allie Fasanella Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump's right hand was visibly covered in makeup during his appearance at the Washington Commanders NFL game in Maryland on Sunday, November 9. Concealer on the president's hand stood out as he posed with Commanders owner Josh Harris, who presented him with a framed "Trump" jersey emblazoned with the number 47 (an homage to his second term). The makeup was also obvious as he addressed questions from reporters regarding the government shutdown upon his return to the White House.

Donald Trump Wears Makeup on His Hand Again

Source: mega Donald Trump's hand was clearly caked in makeup on Sunday, November 9.

Trump has been caking makeup on his hand in an effort to conceal bruising for months now. When people first started to notice the bruising on his hand earlier this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially claimed it was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." However, she later announced in July that the POTUS had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart." Leavitt insisted that he "remains in excellent health."

Don Lemon Believes Trump Has 'Lost It'

Source: mega It was revealed in July the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

This comes as concerns about the commander-in-chief's health continue to swirl. Don Lemon, for one, expressed that he believes Trump "is sicker than the administration is letting on" during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, September 9, episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast." The former CNN journalist subsequently claimed on his own show on Tuesday, October 28, that he thinks Trump "has lost it."

Source: mega Donald Trump has been wearing makeup on his bruised hand for months.

The former television anchor brought up the concerns surrounding former president Joe Biden's health, exclaiming, "What about Trump now?" Lemon also took aim at Trump's inner circle, criticizing them for ignoring signs of his decline. "Instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody," he said. "They'd rather lie to the country than admit that it's over," he declared.

Gavin Newsom Claims Donald Trump Is 'in Decline Cognitively'

Source: mega Concealer was visible on Donald Trump's right hand at Windsor Castle on September 17.