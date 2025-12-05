Donald Trump's Hand Appears Battered and Bruised at Event as Health Rumors Swirl: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is sparking fresh concern about his health after another public appearance showed what looked like a serious issue with his right hand. During a signing ceremony on Thursday, December 4, with the president of Rwanda and the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., cameras caught Trump’s hand looking bruised and discolored. A band-aid covered part of the back of his hand, and his veins appeared noticeably darker as he stood near the podium while the other leaders delivered remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House Donald Trump’s hand looked bruised during a recent event.

Article continues below advertisement

Observers also noticed he appeared to be wearing heavy concealer over the area, as if he was trying to hide the injury. Later, while seated onstage, Trump kept placing his left hand over his right hand, almost as if he didn’t want the crowd to see it, and at moments he looked drowsy with heavy, drooping eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump glances at the back his hand pic.twitter.com/Z7LFEZZdDR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 4, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time this week his hand drew attention. On Tuesday, December 3, photos obtained by OK! showed two large bandages covering most of the back of his hand. Even though Trump tried to keep his hands tucked under the long table, he occasionally lifted them while speaking energetically to reporters and cabinet officials — including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House The president tried to cover up his hands with makeup and bandages.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, the bandages were fully visible as he addressed ongoing speculation about his health. "I'll let you know when there's something wrong," the POTUS said after complaining about the media’s coverage of his cognitive and physical well-being. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently fell asleep while at an event.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photographers later captured another clear shot of the bandages when Trump stood up from the table to leave the televised meeting. As OK! previously reported, Trump has been spotted with swelling and discoloration in the same hand for several months.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has some bandages on his hands…. Tick tock 🫵🏽🐷 pic.twitter.com/i6OPbPsbiN — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 2, 2025 Source: @DjOmegaMVP/X

Article continues below advertisement

Back in July, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the growing rumor mill, saying, "I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president's hands and also swelling in the president's legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's press secretary said he has chronic venous insufficiency.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies." She then confirmed Trump had been diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," describing it as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."