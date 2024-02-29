Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns Over Dragging Leg in Another Viral Video: 'It Looks Like Middle-Stage Dementia'
In a video circulating on social media, Donald Trump was seen dragging his right leg, prompting concerns and speculation about his health status.
This comes amid ongoing discussions about Trump's physical condition ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
The video, initially shared by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, captured people cheering as Trump entered a room, with close attention drawn to his right leg's movement.
This incident sparked significant online conversation, with individuals sharing their theories and opinions on the matter.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented on Filipkowski's post about the video, writing, "It looks like middle-stage dementia ... In a year, he'll need an electric wheelchair to move around Mar-a-Lago."
Another person shared, "He's known to have a bad back. I'm wondering if he has nerve compression and a drop foot."
A third user suggested, "Right hip and knee carrying too much weight. Needs hip or knee replacement or both. It happens at that age to a lot of elderly."
Despite no official reports indicating any issues with Trump's limb or overall health, the public's interest in his well-being remains heightened.
A spokesperson for Trump responded to the video by stating, "As President Trump said, crooked Joe Biden is a mental midget unfit for office," further fueling the discourse surrounding both politicians.
Trump, now 77 years old, has acknowledged considering his health as a factor in his decision to pursue the presidency for a third time, adding layers to the current dialogue.
Comparisons to President Biden, 81, are inevitable, as both candidates have faced inquiries into their physical health and cognitive abilities.
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart also recently highlighted Biden and Trump's gaffes, satirically scrutinizing their physical and mental fitness for the 2024 presidential race in their old age.
This isn't the first time Trump was reportedly spotted with a seemingly weak limb.
As Knewz previously reported, another video showed the former president "dragging" his right leg while giving out pizza to Iowa firefighters in January.