Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Seen 'Dragging' Right Leg While Giving Out Pizza: Watch
Donald Trump sparked more health concerns after he was seen "dragging" his right leg while giving out pizza to Iowa firefighters.
In a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, was seen handing out the food before appearing at a rally.
"For those who might not be aware he is one of the greatest governors in the country," Trump said about North Dakota Govenor Doug Burgum.
However, people were too focused on why he looked so off. One person wrote, "So many are under the illusion that this man is a youngster. He isn't. He's 77. The average lifespan of an American male is 77.28 years-of-age," while another person alleged, "I think it's the left leg that he's favoring and now that I look at it looks like gout. It primarily affects the joint of the big toe. He's favoring his left foot and looks just like me when I get a mild flare-up. It's very painful and treated with NSAIDs, steroids or opiates."
"I thought trump was in perfect health according to the brilliant physian ronny jack daniels," a third person joked.
As OK! previously reported, this wouldn't be the first time Trump has been accused of not being all there mentally.
While at a rally a few weeks prior, he went on a tangent, resulting in people being concerned.
“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” he began.
“Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?” he continued.
People then took to social media to try to understand what was going on.
“Dementia Trump. Sweating like crazy, slurring words, rambling nonsense,” one user penned, while a second joked, “Trump's political platform, Ladies and Gentlemen. Magnets.”
Trump has previously hit back at the rumors he's not all there.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.