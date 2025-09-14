Donald Trump Appears Confused as He Can't Remember Which Country's War He 'Solved' 

Article continues below advertisement

The president won’t be receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for that one! Donald Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday, September 12, where he discussed having solved seven wars. However, he appeared to be confused by which wars he helped to settle, as he referenced two countries that have never been at war against each other.

Donald Trump Mistakes Albania for Armenia

Source: mega Donald Trump mistook Albania for Armenia when discussing the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“So I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven! I did so many,” the president exclaimed before he went into detail about being an integral part in ending multiple wars. “Including Pakistan and India, big ones. Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable.” Trump then claimed to have solved a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, who have never battled each other in either territory. The president falsely stated that a war between the two countries had been “going on for many, many years,” adding, “I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office. They sat so far apart; one chair was there, one chair was there. I said, ‘Fellas, get together, come on.’”

Donald Trump Brokers Peace Deal Between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Source: mega Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August.

Like the businessman he is, the president did, however, broker a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August. At the time, Trump hosted Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a peace summit at the White House. The two territories had been at war for four decades. When Trump announced the peace deal, he told the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to call him if they ever felt the need to invade each other’s territory again. “Now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time. You two are going to have a great relationship, and if you don’t, call me and I’ll straighten it out,” he said.

Hillary Clinton Says She'd Nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize

Source: mega Hillary Clinton said she would nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he ended the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Donald Trump Expresses Disappointment in Not Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize

Source: mega Donald Trump doesn't think he will ever receive a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end multiple wars.