Donald Trump Appears Confused as He Can't Remember Which Country's War He 'Solved' 

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president mistakingly claimed to have ended a war that did not exist.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

The president won’t be receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for that one!

Donald Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday, September 12, where he discussed having solved seven wars. However, he appeared to be confused by which wars he helped to settle, as he referenced two countries that have never been at war against each other.

Donald Trump Mistakes Albania for Armenia

photo of Donald Trump mistook Albania for Armenia when discussing the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Source: mega

Donald Trump mistook Albania for Armenia when discussing the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“So I solved, as you know, seven wars. Seven! I did so many,” the president exclaimed before he went into detail about being an integral part in ending multiple wars. “Including Pakistan and India, big ones. Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable.”

Trump then claimed to have solved a war between Azerbaijan and Albania, who have never battled each other in either territory. The president falsely stated that a war between the two countries had been “going on for many, many years,” adding, “I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office. They sat so far apart; one chair was there, one chair was there. I said, ‘Fellas, get together, come on.’”

Donald Trump Brokers Peace Deal Between Azerbaijan and Armenia

photo of Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August
Source: mega

Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August.

Like the businessman he is, the president did, however, broker a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August. At the time, Trump hosted Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a peace summit at the White House. The two territories had been at war for four decades.

When Trump announced the peace deal, he told the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to call him if they ever felt the need to invade each other’s territory again.

“Now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time. You two are going to have a great relationship, and if you don’t, call me and I’ll straighten it out,” he said.

Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Says She'd Nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize

photo of Hillary Clinton said she would nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he ended the war between Russia and Ukraine
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton said she would nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he ended the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Talk about Trump receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been rampant since his and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit in Alaska in August. Hillary Clinton has even admitted she’d nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully ended the 11-year war.

Donald Trump Expresses Disappointment in Not Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize

photo of Donald Trump doesn't think he will ever receive a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end multiple wars
Source: mega

Donald Trump doesn't think he will ever receive a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to end multiple wars.

However, the president suggested he’d never receive the prestigious award after he announced the treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in June. At the time, he took to Truth Social to express his disappointment in the lack of recognition he’s been given for his part in aiding other countries and their wars.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” Trump wrote.

