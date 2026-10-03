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Donald Trump Claims Cornell 7 'Won’t Get a Fair Shake' Amid Sexual Assault Probe, Slams Letitia James

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Letitia James 'corrupt.'

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Oct. 3 2026, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump blasted Attorney General Letitia James after she was tapped to lead the Cornell 7 sexual assault investigation.

The president, 80, spoke to the press on Friday, October 2, at the White House and suggested the frat boys at the center of the allegations “won’t get a fair shake” if James, 67, is at the helm of the probe.

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Donald Trump Also Called Letitia James 'Corrupt'

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image of Leticia James
Source: MEGA

Leticia James was tapped by Kathy Hochul to be the lead investigator into the Cornell 7 probe.

“Letitia James is a corrupt person,” Trump said. “She’s totally corrupt, and I can’t imagine it. And I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person.”

New York governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, October 1, James will be taking over the inquiry into the alleged assault case.

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A Jane Doe Recently Sued Cornell for an Alleged R--- That Occurred in 2024

image of Kathy Hochul
Source: MEGA

'I want the truth,' Kathy Hochul said.

“We will review the facts, gather evidence, interview witnesses, and if warranted pursue prosecutions,” James previously said in a statement. “I know that you want answers. I do, too."

A Jane Doe sued Cornell, as well seven male Chi Phi fraternity members, for an incident that reportedly occurred in October 2024. She alleged she was gang-r---- by the men during a party at the time.

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Gov. Kathy Hochul Appointed Letitia James to the Investigation

image of Kathy Hochul
Source: MEGA

Kathy Hochul previously blasted Tompkins County DA’s office for not doing enough to examine Jane Doe's accusations.

"The young woman at the center of this case deserves to know that every fact will be examined and justice pursued," Hochul wrote on X. "New information has raised serious questions about how this case was handled, and I’ve lost faith in the Tompkins County DA’s ability to fairly oversee it."

"I want the truth," Hochul, 68, further said during a press conference. "How is this woman denied justice?"

She then slammed the Tompkins County District Attorney's office for not doing more to investigate Jane Doe's allegations.

"In what world does the district attorney not interview her or even request the full transcript?" Hochul wondered. "She spoke to the police. She sat for hours and told them what happened to her."

image of trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave his take on the recent sexual assault case involving a group of Cornell fraternity boys.

"Cornell supports Governor Hochul’s decision to assign this case to the New York Attorney General’s Office," a university spokesperson then said after the decision was made.

Trump further discussed the contentious case when he was asked by a reporter on Thursday if Cornell had done enough to investigate the sexual assault.

“Well, I don't know that much about it. But Cornell's a fine school, and I'm sure they'll do what's right," he said.

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