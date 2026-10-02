Donald Trump Calls Cornell a 'Fine School' After Prosecutors Reopen Sexual Assault Case

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President Donald Trump briefly broke his silence regarding the controversial Cornell University gang r--- case. When asked by a reporter on Thursday, October 1, whether the university had done enough to investigate the alleged 2024 sexual assault, Trump admitted, “Well, I don't know that much about it. But Cornell's a fine school, and I'm sure they'll do what's right.” The brief exchange happened at the White House before he left for Texas and Oklahoma.

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What Happened at Cornell?

Source: CORNELL UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK Donald Trump called Cornell 'a fine school' amid the shocking sexual assault allegation.

A former student, identified as Jane Doe, filed a bombshell civil lawsuit alleging she was pressured into taking ketamine and was gang-r---- by seven members, now dubbed the Cornell 7, of the Chi Phi fraternity during a party on October 19, 2024. Cornell faced heavy scrutiny and campus protests over how it handled the incident. The university stated it issued suspensions and expulsions, though student privacy laws prevent it from naming the individuals. No criminal charges were initially filed. The local district attorney, Matthew Van Houten, noted that prosecution was heavily restricted by a New York state legal loophole regarding intoxicated consent, which limits criminal cases if a victim voluntarily consumes drugs or alcohol.

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Source: MEGA Kathy Hochul announced that state Attorney General Letitia James will officially take over the criminal investigation.

Following national outrage and a loss of faith in the local DA, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that state Attorney General Letitia James will officially take over the criminal investigation. Trump himself has faced public accusations of sexual misconduct, assault, or harassment from more than two dozen women spanning several decades, culminating in a landmark 2023 civil trial where a federal jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation of author E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages. The presiding judge later clarified that the jury's finding of sexual abuse met the common, colloquial definition of r---.

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Inside Donald Trump's Scandals

Source: MEGA The president was found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation of author E. Jean Carroll.

A second federal jury ordered Trump to pay an additional $83.3 million in damages for continued defamatory statements he made about Carroll while serving as president. Trump appealed both judgments. Beginning in the 1970s and spanning through the 2000s, over 26 women have come forward with public accounts detailing incidents of unwanted kissing, groping, or forced sexual contact by Trump in settings ranging from beauty pageants and corporate properties to elevators and public streets.

Source: MEGA A woman accused Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually assaulting her she was 13 years old.