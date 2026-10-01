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Megyn Kelly Blasts Mariska Hargitay for 'Lecturing' People on Cornell 7 Assault Case

Megyn Kelly,Mariska Hargitay
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly didn't think Mariska Hargitay should be speaking on the case.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly slammed actress Mariska Hargitay on her podcast following comments the actress made regarding a high-profile sexual assault case at Cornell University.

A female student filed a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang-r---- by seven fraternity members on campus in October 2024.

The case gained national attention in late September after reports emerged that the accused men faced minimal administrative consequences and returned to campus. The Tompkins County District Attorney has announced plans to reopen the investigation.

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What Did Mariska Hargitay Say?

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Mariska Hargitay
Source: CORNELL UNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK,MEGA

Mariska Hargitay said the men involved should have their lives ruined.

Hargitay, known for her role on Law & Order: SVU and as the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation — an advocacy group for assault survivors — released a statement condemning Cornell's handling of the situation.

She also shared social media posts advocating for severe consequences for the accused men, stating, "Yes, I think we should ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang r--- a woman.”

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Megyn Kelly Shamed the Actress' Parenting

Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized the actress' comments and shamed her for letting her 15-year-old daughter wear a low-cut dress.

Kelly argued that the media and celebrities were reacting irresponsibly without knowing all the facts. She then attacked Hargitay's credibility to "lecture" the public, citing the dress Hargitay's 15-year-old daughter wore to the 2026 Emmy Awards. Kelly called the outfit "very inappropriate" and claimed Hargitay shouldn't be giving moral guidance if she allowed her daughter to wear it.

“Here's Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay just hosted the Emmys. with her daughter, who's 15 and had her b----- toppling out of her dress. Her daughter, her 15-year-old, now she wants to lecture us on on what should happen in a case like this," the podcast host said. "‘Dear men and boys, if your friends tell you they're gang r---- someone, call the f------ police. Yes, I think we should ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang rape a woman. Thanks for asking. 57 men were in that fraternity group chat. 57. Not one of them stopped it.'"

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Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly called out 'left-wing media' in her address.

“Well, that's not true. Actually, two of them did go in there. One of them said, we're shutting this s--- down. But there, there is not a text with friends telling anyone they are quote gang r--- someone. That does not exist, but you wouldn't know that if you watch left-wing media,” Kelly spewed.

Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Critics shamed Megyn Kelly for bringing the star's daughter into the situation.

Critics widely condemned Kelly’s segment as an "unhinged rant,” slamming her for dragging a minor into a political and legal debate.

Many noted that attacking a teenager's clothing to discredit a mother's advocacy for sexual assault victims was hypocritical and malicious.

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