Revealed: The Huge Error Donald Trump Could Be Making by Launching New $10 Billion Lawsuit Against BBC
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump may have opened himself up to unprecedented legal scrutiny by launching a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC – as it's a move legal insiders tell OK! could force the U.S. president to testify under oath about his actions on January 6, 2021.
Trump, 79, has filed his mega-money suit against the broadcaster as he continues to accuse it of defamation and unfair trade practices over the editing of a speech he delivered on the day of the deadly Capitol riot.
The claims relate to a Panorama episode that featured excerpts of his remarks urging supporters to "fight like h---" while omitting his call for them to protest "peacefully." The BBC has apologized for the edit but refused to pay damages, prompting Trump to escalate the dispute in court.
Legal sources tell us the decision could dramatically backfire.
One insider familiar with the case said: "In bringing this lawsuit, Trump hasn't merely gone after the BBC – he has opened himself up to intense scrutiny he has long managed to sidestep. If it proceeds, he could be required to explain precisely what he did and what he knew on that fatal day in January 2021."
Another added many observers would be "bowled over" by the irony Trump is now confronting a process he cannot dominate politically or rhetorically.
The lawsuits were formally lodged in Florida on Monday, December 15 – and the BBC has declared it is preparing for a fight.
A spokesperson for the corporation said: "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case."
Tim Davie, who stepped down as BBC director general following internal scrutiny of the broadcast, is not personally named in the suit. According to U.S. legal figures briefed on the case, the discovery process could prove explosive.
One source said: "Trump seems to think this case is about judging the BBC, when in fact it puts him in the witness chair. He is entering a setting where every word is sworn and there is no room to dodge the questions."
The same insider added demands could include Trump's internal communications, drafts and briefings related to the January 6 riots, adding: "If he expects to claim billions in damages, he will have to provide full disclosure. That is the cost of pursuing this lawsuit."
The BBC is expected to argue Trump's lawsuit lacks merit.
Panorama's show on the U.S. leader did not air in the States, and was geo-blocked online, limiting Americans' access. Lawyers for the broadcaster have also indicated Trump will struggle to demonstrate reputational damage, particularly given his victory in the last presidential election.
A legal expert said Trump's case faces significant challenges.
They added: "The facts are not themselves false. Reordering quotes in video to emphasize a point is standard practice for editors every day."
The expert also said public figures face a high bar in defamation cases, especially when intent cannot be clearly shown.
Still, the scale of the claim has rattled media observers, who note parallels with earlier cases. ABC paid out $15 million after anchor George Stephanopoulos incorrectly stated Trump had been found liable for rape. Paramount, the parent company of CBS, later settled a separate editing dispute for $16 million – a decision insiders said was driven by corporate priorities rather than legal weakness.
One media analyst said the BBC now faces an unenviable choice.
They said: "If the corporation fights the lawsuit, it could be interpreted as confirming claims of bias against the American president. If they settle, it effectively sends public funds from the U.K. to the U.S. president."
The source went on: "Their priority has to be a carefully planned political strategy, even more than an aggressive legal defense."
Trump continues to deny inspiring the Capitol rioters, despite his repeated claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Legal sources say his denial could now be tested in a way it never has before – under oath, with consequences for any falsehoods.