Donald Trump Sues George Stephanopoulos and ABC News for Defamation Over Anchor's Interview With Nancy Mace

During the interview, Stephanopoulos played a video in which Mace said she was a victim of rape. “You endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony that we just saw?” he asked her.

Mace replied, “I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped. I didn’t come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt. And it is a shame that you will never feel, George. And I am not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim.”