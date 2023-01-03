Donald Trump Couldn't 'Believe' He Lost The 2020 Presidential Election To Joe Biden, Kellyanne Conway Says
It seems Republican voters and lawmakers weren’t the only ones surprised that former President Donald Trump fell short of current POTUS Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Shortly after losing to 46, The Apprentice alum got candid about coming in second to Biden, revealing his shock in a “brief” phone conversation with former counselor Kellyanne Conway “probably late morning, maybe even early afternoon” the day following the vote.
“It was brief,” Conway explained during a testimony, the transcript of which was released along with several others as a part of the January 6th Committee’s latest report.
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WANTED TO TRADEMARK 'RIGGED ELECTION!' DAYS AFTER LOSING 2020 WHITE HOUSE BID
“I think that one is he can’t believe he lost to Joe Biden,” she continued, noting that “knowing Donald Trump,” she believed “the president was saying it literally and figuratively.”
“Like, how in the world do you lose to a guy who didn’t come out of his basement and who all the Democrats didn’t even want, since they all ran again him? Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, it’s a long list who did not think Joe Biden was up to the job. So they ran against him,” she remembered of their interaction.
Though the election wasn’t formally called until November 7, 2020, four days after the last ballot was cast, Conway said she had to remind Trump that Biden had yet to actually win during their conversation.
“You know, how did we already — in other words, why are people saying that?” Conway recalled. “How do we already know? And did remind him. I said, well the race hasn’t been called, just a number of states have.”
“When he says, ‘How did we lose to Joe Biden?’ he means how in the world could anybody lose to Joe Biden,” she elaborated. “And he also means, ‘How did we lose? Did we lose? Can we still win?'”
KELLYANNE CONWAY CLAIMS THE ONLY PERSON DONALD TRUMP IS FEARFUL OF IS WIFE MELANIA TRUMP
Law and Crime previously reported on Conway’s recent comments.