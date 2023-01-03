Kellyanne Conway Claims The Only Person Donald Trump Is Fearful Of Is Wife Melania Trump
According to onetime White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, former President Donald Trump is scared of one person: his wife, Melania Trump.
In Conway's testimony to the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, she claimed she didn't talk to the 76-year-old businessman during the riot. However, she thought it would be a better idea to get in touch with Melania instead.
"I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure," Conway said. "I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her. He reserves — he listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump."
But Conway didn't receive a reply from the former First Lady because she didn't have her phone on her. "She didn't know what was going on. And I'm offended that nobody ran in there to tell the First Lady of the United States that, I mean, she and her teenage son may be, I don't know, at risk," Conway stated.
Melania later got in touch with Conway after she saw the events unfolding in Washington, D.C.
Glamour reported that Melania was busy with a photoshoot when people started making their way toward the Capitol.
"On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol Building," Melania told Fox News Digital. "Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution. As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was being investigated for his part in the Capitol riot attack, but House Select Committee withdrew their subpoena they issued.
"The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," the real estate mogul later wrote on his Truth Social.