Kellyanne Conway Claims The Only Person Donald Trump Is Fearful Of Is Wife Melania Trump

"I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure," Conway said. "I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her. He reserves — he listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump."

But Conway didn't receive a reply from the former First Lady because she didn't have her phone on her. "She didn't know what was going on. And I'm offended that nobody ran in there to tell the First Lady of the United States that, I mean, she and her teenage son may be, I don't know, at risk," Conway stated.