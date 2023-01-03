Former President Donald Trump Wanted To Trademark 'Rigged Election!' Days After Losing 2020 White House Bid

Though former President Donald Trump may be best known for his catchphrase “you’re fired,” it seems the ex-POTUS was looking to expand his horizons, working on trademarking the phrase “Rigged Election!” shortly after the 2020 presidential election.

Days after the event on November 9, 2020, Trump’s then-aide Dan Scavino reached out to The Apprentice alum’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, looking into 45’s request, according to new documents released by the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack.

“Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to below, I don’t know who to see – or ask…I don’t know who to take to,” read the email, per Kushner’s testimony, bolding the phrase, as well as “Save America PAC!”