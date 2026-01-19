Donald Trump Critic Jon Stewart Addresses 2028 Presidential Run Rumors: 'This Is a Question That Comes Up a Lot'

"I cannot tell you how wild it is to have people even think that having the power over their lives is something they would appreciate you have," he jokingly began. "This is a question that comes up a lot. And I think it speaks to, if I may, it speaks to this desperation and dissatisfaction that we have with the status quo."

Stewart joked he was a "f--- it" candidate to viewers because they "resonated" with what he said on television.

"'I think you should be president,' is a line that comes right after 'F--- it,'" he explained. "Because most people go like, ‘I’m watching this. I’m doing this. These guys aren’t doing that. You know what? F--- it. That guy should, he’s on TV!’”