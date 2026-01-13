Jon Stewart Mocks 'Doddering Old Man' Donald Trump for Pausing Important White House Meeting to Stare Out the Window
Jan. 13 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Jon Stewart couldn't help but poke fun at Donald Trump for getting up in the middle of a White House meeting to check out how construction was going on the property's expensive ballroom.
On the Monday, January 12, episode of The Daily Show, the comedian highlighted how the president doesn't seem very stressed despite the ongoing situation in Venezuela and ICE scandals.
Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump's Recent Behavior
"Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he’s fine," Stewart, 63, stated.
The show then played a Fox News clip where Trump, 79, was addressing around two dozen oil and gas executives. He noted there were many more people who could have came to the gathering, but they didn't have enough room for them — prompting him to go off track and begin speaking about the beloved ballroom he's having built on the grounds.
"Come to think of it, I've got to look at this myself," he said as he got up from his chair and walked over to the window. "Wow! What a view. This is the door to the ballroom."
"Unusual time to look," the POTUS admitted, "but I figured I might as well do it."
- The Daily Show's Jon Stewart Jokes Pete Hegseth Was Distracted by 'The White Lotus' When He Accidentally Texted Journalist About Plans to 'Bomb Yemen'
- Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump's 'F----- Up Body,' Jokes He's Turning Into McDonald's Mascot Grimace: 'Blotched Hands and Puffy Ankles'
- Stephen Colbert Jokes Donald Trump Can't 'Say the Word Russia Without Climaxing' as He Slurs His Words: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jon Stewart Calls Donald Trump a 'Doddering Old Man'
"Look at f------ [Marco] Rubio and J.D. Vance. Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there. Just looking and smiling like, ‘Oh, Paw Paw. He’s so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by.’"
"Really? This meeting is the moment for your funny ballroom act? Armed gangs are running freely through both of the countries that you say you run right now. But go ahead..." Stewart said.
Donald Trump Read a Private Note Out Loud
"And by the way, if you’re getting up and walking to the window and you don’t think that’s enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve," he quipped.
The actor then brought up another viral embarrassing moment during the meeting, as when Rubio passed him a note that was meant to be private, the president read it out loud.
"Marco just gave me a note," the father-of-five told the room. "'Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron.' Go ahead, I'm going back to Chevron. Thank you, Marco."