or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Jon Stewart Mocks 'Doddering Old Man' Donald Trump for Pausing Important White House Meeting to Stare Out the Window

Photo of Jon Stewart
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

'What a view!' Donald Trump raved as he looked at nearby construction.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart couldn't help but poke fun at Donald Trump for getting up in the middle of a White House meeting to check out how construction was going on the property's expensive ballroom.

On the Monday, January 12, episode of The Daily Show, the comedian highlighted how the president doesn't seem very stressed despite the ongoing situation in Venezuela and ICE scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump's Recent Behavior

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jon Stewart made fun of Donald Trump for getting up during a meeting to rave over the White House's ballroom construction.
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Jon Stewart made fun of Donald Trump for getting up during a meeting to rave over the White House's ballroom construction.

"Lest you worry that Donald Trump is in any way feeling the burden of this moment, the terrifying responsibility of so many lives held in his hands, let me reassure you: he’s fine," Stewart, 63, stated.

The show then played a Fox News clip where Trump, 79, was addressing around two dozen oil and gas executives. He noted there were many more people who could have came to the gathering, but they didn't have enough room for them — prompting him to go off track and begin speaking about the beloved ballroom he's having built on the grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The comedian said the president was acting like a 'doddering old man.'
Source: Fox news

The comedian said the president was acting like a 'doddering old man.'

"Come to think of it, I've got to look at this myself," he said as he got up from his chair and walked over to the window. "Wow! What a view. This is the door to the ballroom."

"Unusual time to look," the POTUS admitted, "but I figured I might as well do it."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart Calls Donald Trump a 'Doddering Old Man'

Photo of Stewart referred to Trump as 'Cankles McGee.'
Source: @thedailyshow/youtube

Stewart referred to Trump as 'Cankles McGee.'

"Look at f------ [Marco] Rubio and J.D. Vance. Look at the faces on Heckle and Jekyll over there. Just looking and smiling like, ‘Oh, Paw Paw. He’s so cute. You should see him when the ice cream truck goes by.’"

"Really? This meeting is the moment for your funny ballroom act? Armed gangs are running freely through both of the countries that you say you run right now. But go ahead..." Stewart said.

Donald Trump Read a Private Note Out Loud

Photo of The president accidentally read Marco Rubio's private note out loud.
Source: Diario AS/YouTube

The president accidentally read Marco Rubio's private note out loud.

"And by the way, if you’re getting up and walking to the window and you don’t think that’s enough of a doddering old man move, old Cankles McGee had one more chewable Tums up his sleeve," he quipped.

The actor then brought up another viral embarrassing moment during the meeting, as when Rubio passed him a note that was meant to be private, the president read it out loud.

"Marco just gave me a note," the father-of-five told the room. "'Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron.' Go ahead, I'm going back to Chevron. Thank you, Marco."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.