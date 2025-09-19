Jon Stewart Mocks 'Perfectly Tinted' Donald Trump as He Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Show Being Pulled by ABC
Sept. 19 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Jon Stewart was among late-night stars to issue a comedic response after Jimmy Kimmel's beloved talk show was pulled by ABC "indefinitely" on Wednesday, September 17.
On Thursday night, September 18, Stewart hosted a special episode of The Daily Show in satirical fashion, as he mimicked President Donald Trump's typical attire of a suit and red tie while making his set resemble the White House's Oval Office.
Stewart typically hosts the Monday night edition of Comedy Central's late-night program but stepped in to specifically react to Kimmel being suspended from his job and the potential threat to free speech within the country.
Jon Stewart Hilariously Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Drama
Mocking how Trump's makeup never appears to be in the right shade to match his skin tone, Stewart called the president "perfectly tinted" while conducting an "administration compliant" segment in which he satirically praised the POTUS and his team.
The longtime TV host repeatedly shushed his audience and act nervous when they booed at something he said involving Trump and his appearance at the state dinner in the U.K. earlier this week.
Stewart jokingly defended Trump, as he declared: "I don't know who this... this... Johnny Drimmel Live ABC character is. But the point is, our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech."
"Now some naysayers may argue that this administration's speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy. A thin gruel of a ruse. A smoke screen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitarian intimidation and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional republic governance," he warned.
"Some people would say that. Not me though. I think it's great," Stewart quipped.
Late-Night Stars Rally to Defend Jimmy Kimmel Against Donald Trump
Stewart wasn't the only late-night star to respond to news of Kimmel being taken off the air, as Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert also used the opening monologues of their respective talk shows to formally respond to the situation.
Colbert poked fun at Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr's physical appearance and discussed the country's potential threat to democracy, while Fallon used a voice over to pretend his show had been censored by the government.
Jimmy Kimmel Cut 'Indefinitely' by ABC
Kimmel's late-night show was abruptly cut for the foreseeable future by ABC after Carr went on a right-wing political podcast calling the comedian's remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination "truly sick."
The controversial comments were made by Kimmel during his opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, September 15.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said before segueing into a joke about Trump.
Kimmel showed a viral interview of the president responding to a reporter about he was holding up in the wake of Kirk's murder.
"I think very good," Trump replied before gloating about the White House's new ballroom construction.
Reacting to the interview, Kimmel quipped: "He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."