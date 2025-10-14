Donald Trump Defends Son Barron After It's Claimed He's an 'Oddity' at NYU: 'He's a Good Boy'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Though one of Barron Trump's fellow New York University classmates described him as an "oddity" on campus who didn't seem to have many friends, his father, President Donald Trump, insisted his youngest child is thriving.
In a new YouTube vlog from granddaughter Kai Trump, the two chatted about Barron as they rode a golf cart during their day on the greens.
Donald Trump Gives Update on Son Barron
"How’s Barron doing at NYU?" asked Kai, 18, who's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa.
"Good, he’s doing good. He’s a good boy," the POTUS replied. "He loves you."
"He said, 'Say hello to Kai, dad.' I said, 'Why don’t you come out and watch [them play golf]?' He said, 'She’s so cute,'" the commander-in-chief added.
Kai, an avid golfer like her grandfather, has already committed to the University of Miami and will play on their golf team.
What Have People Said About Barron Trump?
Earlier this year, Vanity Fair released a piece in which multiple people who know the first son, 19, spoke out about what he's like in real life.
The former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker made a viral comment when she revealed, "He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."
She also admitted one of her professors once said of Barron, "he doesn’t really belong here."
On the other hand, internet star and entrepreneur Justin Waller described Barron as "the kind of guy that can start a business that can go public, but he also can sit down and drink a beer with the individual that’s running his manufacturing facility."
NYU's Kaya received backlash for her remarks, leading her to resign from her NYU College Republicans top position. In a statement, she insisted her remarks were "ridiculously misconstrued" but apologized.
Barron Trump's Social Life
There's still not much known about Barron's social life, though one insider claimed he communicates with pals through the Discord app on Xbox, as giving out his personal phone number would "create more trouble than it’s worth."
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," the insider explained to an outlet. "You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round."
The source insisted the platform is safe: "It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."
As OK! reported, Barron has also been dating, with one source claiming he shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower in NYC to ensure no one would snap photos of him and an unidentified girl hanging out.