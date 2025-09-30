Barron Trump, 19, Shuts Down Floor of Trump Tower for a Date: Source
Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Barron Trump ensured no one would be able to snap photos of him when he recently went on a date.
According to an insider, the meetup occurred at his residence at Trump Tower, where security allegedly blocked off the entire floor for Donald and Melania Trump's 19-year old son to entertain his guest.
Barron Trump Relocates to Washington, D.C.
The report didn't identify his plus-one.
While Barron was once living there while he attended classes at New York University, it was revealed he moved to Washington, D.C., for his sophomore year, where he takes classes at NYU’s D.C. Academic Center.
Earlier this month, a campus security officer in New York confirmed to a news outlet that the first son relocated: "From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus."
Inside Barron Trump's Social Life
In the spring, a source revealed that since the teenager can't give out his personal cell phone number for security reasons, he communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox.
"He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."
While the business school student may like to share his phone number with a few select people, it "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the insider said.
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," they pointed out. "You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round."
The insider claimed the situation doesn't bother Barron: "It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."
Did Barron Want to Go to Harvard?
In May, the first lady shot down a viral rumor that Barron was rejected when he applied to Harvard University.
"Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false," the mother-of-one declared.
Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on a podcast that the normally quite Melania likely spoke out about the gossip because it was all staffers were talking about since Donald is known for feuding with Ivy League schools. He also alleged Donald was rejected from the college years ago.
Said Wolff: "Because they’re like, ‘What is he doing?’ This is, you know, this is crazy stuff. Why would this be happening? And then they tell the Barron joke."