Barron Trump, 19, Shuts Down Floor of Trump Tower for a Date: Source

Barron Trump ensured no one would be able to snap photos of him when he recently went on a date. According to an insider, the meetup occurred at his residence at Trump Tower, where security allegedly blocked off the entire floor for Donald and Melania Trump's 19-year old son to entertain his guest.

Barron Trump Relocates to Washington, D.C.

Source: mega Barron Trump reportedly had a date at Trump Tower in NYC.

The report didn't identify his plus-one. While Barron was once living there while he attended classes at New York University, it was revealed he moved to Washington, D.C., for his sophomore year, where he takes classes at NYU’s D.C. Academic Center. Earlier this month, a campus security officer in New York confirmed to a news outlet that the first son relocated: "From what I was told, he’s doing a semester at another NYU campus."

Inside Barron Trump's Social Life

Source: mega An insider claimed Barron Trump uses the app Discord to talk with friends, as giving out his phone number could create security issues.

In the spring, a source revealed that since the teenager can't give out his personal cell phone number for security reasons, he communicates with friends through the gaming chat app Discord on his Xbox. "He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," the source explained to a publication. "It’s his work around. He’s still troubleshooting."

Source: mega The teenager is taking NYU classes at their Washington, D.C., campus.

While the business school student may like to share his phone number with a few select people, it "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the insider said. "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop," they pointed out. "You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round." The insider claimed the situation doesn't bother Barron: "It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

Did Barron Want to Go to Harvard?

Source: mega Melania Trump shot down rumors that Barron was rejected from Harvard University.