First Son Problems: How Barron Trump, 19, Communicates With College Friends Since He Can't Give Out His Phone Number
Barron Trump can't hand out his phone number like the average college student.
The 19-year-old has reportedly discovered a new way of talking to his friends at New York University on his phone as he continues to adjust to his abnormal freshman year as the son of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.
Since Barron can't give out his phone number due to security reasons and the high probability of his digits being leaked, the NYU student has found Xbox to be his favorite form of communication after giving the gaming chat app Discord a chance.
"He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," a source recently informed a news publication of Barron, who is constantly followed around campus by Secret Service members due to his dad's presidential status.
"It’s his work around. He’s still trouble shooting," the insider explained of Barron, who has reportedly struggled to make friends because of his atypical college experience.
While Barron might be tempted to hand out his phone number, doing so "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the confidant admitted.
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round," the source noted.
Plus, Barron isn't speaking to strangers on Xbox and only hands out his gaming information to trustworthy pals.
"It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people," the insider mentioned, detailing how Xbox allows him to text and send voice messages just like a cell phone would.
Barron's father has shown off his son's tech talents in the past, previously praising the teen for his ability to use a laptop.
Last month, the president shared a parenting story about his youngest son while speaking with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.
"I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?'" he recalled.
Despite Barron replying, "'None of your business, Dad,'" according to Donald, the U.S. commander-in-chief still praised his son, stating, "he’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."
The comments sparked chatter online, as many social media users mocked Donald for thinking his son is exceptional after completing a simple task.
"Stop the presses!! Barron Trump can turn his laptop on and off. Genius!" someone quipped, as another person joked: "A big career in technology awaits Barron Trump. It seems he's mastered the on/off button on his laptop."
