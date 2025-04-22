or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Barron Trump
OK LogoPolitics

First Son Problems: How Barron Trump, 19, Communicates With College Friends Since He Can't Give Out His Phone Number

Photo of Barron Trump.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is a freshman at New York University.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump can't hand out his phone number like the average college student.

The 19-year-old has reportedly discovered a new way of talking to his friends at New York University on his phone as he continues to adjust to his abnormal freshman year as the son of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump communicates college friends cant give phone number xbox
Source: MEGA

The first son has to be followed around campus by the Secret Service.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Barron can't give out his phone number due to security reasons and the high probability of his digits being leaked, the NYU student has found Xbox to be his favorite form of communication after giving the gaming chat app Discord a chance.

"He has added it to his repertoire. It’s his communication platform of choice," a source recently informed a news publication of Barron, who is constantly followed around campus by Secret Service members due to his dad's presidential status.

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump communicates college friends cant give phone number xbox
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is the only child Donald Trump shares with his wife, Melania.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s his work around. He’s still trouble shooting," the insider explained of Barron, who has reportedly struggled to make friends because of his atypical college experience.

While Barron might be tempted to hand out his phone number, doing so "creates more trouble than it’s worth," the confidant admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round," the source noted.

Plus, Barron isn't speaking to strangers on Xbox and only hands out his gaming information to trustworthy pals.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump communicates college friends cant give phone number xbox
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is a father of five children from three different marriages.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people," the insider mentioned, detailing how Xbox allows him to text and send voice messages just like a cell phone would.

Barron's father has shown off his son's tech talents in the past, previously praising the teen for his ability to use a laptop.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, the president shared a parenting story about his youngest son while speaking with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?'" he recalled.

Despite Barron replying, "'None of your business, Dad,'" according to Donald, the U.S. commander-in-chief still praised his son, stating, "he’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump communicates college friends cant give phone number xbox
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently praised his son Barron for knowing how to turn on his laptop.

Article continues below advertisement

The comments sparked chatter online, as many social media users mocked Donald for thinking his son is exceptional after completing a simple task.

"Stop the presses!! Barron Trump can turn his laptop on and off. Genius!" someone quipped, as another person joked: "A big career in technology awaits Barron Trump. It seems he's mastered the on/off button on his laptop."

Page Six spoke to a source about Barron using Xbox to chat with friends.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.