Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Demand 'Accountability' as They Speak Out About His Abuse in Heartbreaking New Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Rubright, Courtney Wild and Jena-Lisa Jones, all victims of Jeffrey Epstein, spoke out in a new interview about the trauma they went through while involved with him. Rubright recalled how her yearbook was full of positive comments prior to meeting Epstein at 15, but following her introduction to him, the next yearbook was full of concerning comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Rubright Claims She Was Angry Over Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Ashley Rubright, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, said what she went through with him impacted her.

“All the comments were different,” she shared, noting they included people saying they were “really worried” about her and advising her not to “do anything stupid this summer.” She said she became angry and moved out of her parents’ home at 17, something she would later attribute to her issues with Epstein. “I was like, ‘Wow, that really did impact me back then,’” she noted. While she never shared her story publicly, she decided to open up amid many of Epstein’s victims talking to Congress this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Wild Was Groomed by Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Courtney Wild said Jeffrey Epstein would 'try to get on my level.'

Wild recalled being poor when she met Epstein at 14, as her parents were struggling with addiction and became homeless. She said she would sneak over to Epstein’s estate, but in the massage room and his bedroom she was groomed by him. “(He) would … try to get on my level, and he was good at making that very weird situation not the weirdest thing until the abuse happens,” she claimed. “The first time the abuse happened, I just remember how traumatized I was and how disgusted I felt within myself. It digs deep. You’re figuring out life, who you are, and just to be used and abused, is just so painful. And then to be re-abused by the government over and over again, still in a sense to this day.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jena-Lisa Jones Said There's 'Worlds of Emotion' Over What She Endured Under Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Jena-Lisa Jones said she is 'super angry' over what she went through under Jeffrey Epstein.

Jones also met Epstein when she was 14 and was also broke. She shared he was her first sexual experience and his being in the news is a frequent reminder of what she endured under him. “There’s worlds of emotion,” she said. “One day it can be like, ‘I’m super angry. I’m going take them down!’ You want to take out everybody, you’re on this warpath." "And then one day you’re like, ‘I’m going to lay in my bed and I’m going to cry forever because this is never going to go away. I’m going to be 70, 80 years old and we’re still not going to have answers and we’re still going to be sitting here and we’re still going to be talking about it,'" she heartbreakingly elaborated.

Jena-Lisa Jones Wants Answers From Congress Over Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Jena-Lisa Jones doesn't feel Jeffrey Epstein should be politicized.